Watch: New traffic flow arrangements for Cork City to come into place on Tuesday

Motorists have been warned to expect new permanent northbound traffic flow arrangements in Cork city centre from next Tuesday.

The changes to lanes, junction turns and traffic flow on several city bridges and quays are being introduced by Cork City Council as part of one of the most significant reorganisations of traffic management in the city centre in decades.

The changes are a key part of the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme, which is designed to prioritise buses and enhance cycling and walking infrastructure.

The introduction of the new northbound traffic flow arrangements will coincide with construction works moving onto Lavitt’s Quay and Merchant’s Quay, as works continue on St Patrick’s Quay, which will result in some lane restrictions on these quays for a time.

The council said the changes were part of an “ongoing programme of sustainable traffic management initiatives” to prioritise public transport and provide greatly improved options for walking and cycling across the city.

“Cork has led the way nationally in the pedestrianisation of landmark city streets and accelerated the provision of new cycling and walking infrastructure,” a spokesperson said.

From August 9, traffic travelling from the South Ring Road, from Parnell Place and St Patrick’s Street will need to use Brian Boru Bridge or Michael Collins Bridge and onwards to St Patrick’s Quay and Camden Quay to access the N20, Mulgrave Road and Blackpool.

One of the biggest changes will see northbound vehicular traffic no longer being allowed to turn right from Merchant’s Quay on to St Patrick’s Bridge or to turn right from Lavitt’s Quay onto Christy Ring Bridge, with the exception of buses.

To facilitate the new traffic flow arrangements, motorists will see the following changes in effect from Tuesday:

A dedicated right turn lane will be provided from the N20 onto Mulgrave Road and Pope’s Quay;

Two right-turning eastbound lanes will be provided on Parnell Place;

A new northbound lane will be put into operation on Brian Boru Bridge to provide access to Brian Boru Street and St Patrick’s Quay;

Two lanes will be provided on Camden Quay turning right onto the N20 to facilitate the new traffic route.

The council thanked people for their ongoing patience while the works continue and the traffic changes are implemented, and it urged motorists to observe the signage, plan their routes in advance, and allow extra time for their journeys until the new arrangements bed in.

Work is ongoing on Camden Quay to provide a new two-way cycle track.

Resurfacing will be carried out once works on adjacent streets have been completed.

This bike lane will eventually link up to the two-way cycle track on Pope’s Quay, St Patricks Quay and Christy Ring Bridge.

Two lanes of westbound traffic will remain on Camden Quay and both will facilitate a right turn onto the N20 to improve the flow of traffic at this junction.

Works on Christy Ring Bridge include the upgrading of footpaths and pedestrian crossings and the installation of a two-way cycle track, which will link up with the cycle lane on Camden Quay and Pope’s Quay.

Private coach parking on St Patrick’s Quay has been permanently relocated to several nearby locations.

Ultimately, the plan will see two-way traffic being reintroduced on MacCurtain Street, which itself is set for a multi-million facelift.