Crime concern at popular amenity walk in Cork city

A total of 44 incidents of anti-social behaviour — public order, assault and drug-related incidents — have been reported in the Mardyke Walk area of Cork with its popular skate park up to July 12 this year.

This is a decrease from last year, when 53 incidents were reported for the same time period. It is the same number as in 2020 when 44 incidents were also reported, according to garda figures.

Gardaí said that the Mardyke Walk area of Cork City is patrolled daily by gardaí from the Bridewell Garda station. But concerns have been raised about open drug use, drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the immediate area around the skate park.

One man was allegedly chased and beaten by a gang of youths with golf clubs at the popular skate park one Saturday evening. Ed Kiely said that the attack took place on July 9, at about 7pm.

Five male youths, three armed with golf clubs, tried to take his belongings and then attacked Mr Kiely, he said. One youth on a bicycle allegedly punched him in the jaw and then hit him with a golf club.

The gang then allegedly followed him when he tried to leave the scene, having taken a golf club to present to gardaí after it had been thrown at him.

Mr Kiely suffered large bruises on his arms and ribs.

Mr Kiely said:

If he hit my head instead of my arm and chest, he could have killed me.

“The skate park is usually safe, although they should have security cameras up.

“I’d like to have been offered counselling afterwards but as the victim, you get nothing.”

Mr Kiely was stabbed in Mardyke Walk 20 years ago when he and a friend were mugged by two males armed with a knife and a hammer. Yet, Mr Kiely believes that Cork is becoming more dangerous.

“I’ve been attacked a few times in the city but it’s getting worse,” he said.

“It’s opened my eyes to what’s going on in the city. The city is on a downward slope.”

Gardaí said that they are investigating an alleged assault in the Mardyke area at approximately 8pm on July 9. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Just eight days after the alleged attack on Mr Kiely, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed by the nearby Shakey Bridge. A group of youths had been swimming by the bridge when the altercation broke out, it is understood.