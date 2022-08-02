Plans approved for the first phase of Cork's South Docks redevelopment

Will involve demolition of iconic R&H Hall grain silos to make way for offices and apartments
Plans approved for the first phase of Cork's South Docks redevelopment

An artist impression of the proposal from O'Callaghan Properties for the redevelopment of Cork's South Docks. Picture: Flythrough

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 08:41
Alan Healy

This radical redevelopment of Cork's South Docks has passed the first stage of the planning process.

Cork City Council has given the go-ahead for the first phase of development, under O'Callaghan Properties (OCP) branded ‘South Docks’ development banner. The development is valued at €350m, on a 4.1-acre plot on the city's Kennedy Quay.

The ambitious ‘first phase’ includes a 122,000sq ft 130-bed rehabilitation hospital to be owned by French health and nursing home operators Orpea; 450,000sq ft of offices; two apartment blocks of about 80 units each, one for the rental sector, the other for owner-occupiers.

The South Docks scheme envisages demolition of the early 1900s-built concrete grain silos with the R&H Hall logo still up top, but unused since 2009 and which the company says are not adaptable to new purposes.

The South Docks plans include the repurposing of the iconic red-brick Odlums building on Kennedy Quay, dating to the 1890s and extended upwards in the 1930s. 
The South Docks plans include the repurposing of the iconic red-brick Odlums building on Kennedy Quay, dating to the 1890s and extended upwards in the 1930s. 

In tandem with the planned relocation of port operations to Cork's lower harbour the South Docks redevelopment is set to further redefine Cork's docklands which have already seen extensive redevelopment in recent years on the River Lee's north bank close to Kent Station.

The South Docks plans include the repurposing of the iconic red-brick Odlums building on Kennedy Quay, dating to the 1890s and extended upwards in the 1930s. 

Planners in City Hall last week granted approval for the SOuth Docks initial plan, however the decision could be subject to an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

When launching the plans last November, OCP said construction on the development could commence in 2023 if all planning hurdles are cleared.

Read More

Cork's €130m Penrose Dock defies fears of a Covid office slump

More in this section

Major development of 489 apartments planned for Cork city suburb Major development of 489 apartments planned for Cork city suburb
€22m extension on track for October completion at Cork's Mercy hospital €22m extension on track for October completion at Cork's Mercy hospital
From Square Deal to student deals: €35m Bróga House is nearing completion  From Square Deal to student deals: €35m Bróga House is nearing completion 
<p>(Left to right) Limerick Twenty Thirty CEO David Conway; Jessie Castle, Historic Buildings Consultant with JC Architects; Limerick City and County Council Conservation Officer Tom Cassidy on Limerick's Opera Square site. Picture: Brian Arthur</p>

Work on landmark Limerick Opera Square project enters 'critical few weeks'

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices