Plans approved for the first phase of Cork's South Docks redevelopment

This radical redevelopment of Cork's South Docks has passed the first stage of the planning process.

Cork City Council has given the go-ahead for the first phase of development, under O'Callaghan Properties (OCP) branded ‘South Docks’ development banner. The development is valued at €350m, on a 4.1-acre plot on the city's Kennedy Quay.

The ambitious ‘first phase’ includes a 122,000sq ft 130-bed rehabilitation hospital to be owned by French health and nursing home operators Orpea; 450,000sq ft of offices; two apartment blocks of about 80 units each, one for the rental sector, the other for owner-occupiers.

The South Docks scheme envisages demolition of the early 1900s-built concrete grain silos with the R&H Hall logo still up top, but unused since 2009 and which the company says are not adaptable to new purposes.

The South Docks plans include the repurposing of the iconic red-brick Odlums building on Kennedy Quay, dating to the 1890s and extended upwards in the 1930s.

In tandem with the planned relocation of port operations to Cork's lower harbour the South Docks redevelopment is set to further redefine Cork's docklands which have already seen extensive redevelopment in recent years on the River Lee's north bank close to Kent Station.

Planners in City Hall last week granted approval for the SOuth Docks initial plan, however the decision could be subject to an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

When launching the plans last November, OCP said construction on the development could commence in 2023 if all planning hurdles are cleared.