Kerry pensioner to attempt non-stop solo voyage around the world

He’s just got the bus pass, but a Co Kerry pensioner won’t be using it for several months as he’s aiming to become the first Irishman to sail single-handedly non-stop around the world.

If he manages the feat and is back in time to celebrate his 67th birthday next May, Pat Lawless will join a pretty exclusive club.

To put it in context, approximately 6,000 people have climbed Mount Everest and 556 people have been into space, but only 100 people have ever sailed solo non-stop around the world via the five ‘Great Capes’.

A large crowd gathered at Crosshaven, Co Cork, to bid him bon voyage as he sailed his 36ft and 34-year-old yacht, Green Rebel, out of harbour to France in advance of the Golden Globe Race around the world, which gets under way on September 4.

He will be among 35 sailors competing, and the only Irishman taking part.

The Golden Globe Race 2022 will begin on September 4 when 35 sailors depart Les Sables-d’Olonne and aim to sail solo, non-stop around the world, via the five Great Capes and return to Les Sables-d’Olonne. Picture: Dan Linehan

Pat is a former carpenter and fishing trawler owner who operated out of Ballyferriter. He's been sailing all his life, and the yachting genes are in his blood.

His late father, Pat Lawless Snr, sailed around the world at the age of 70, although it wasn’t the non-stop version his son is attempting.

The voyage is costing Pat in the region of €240,000.

He is paying half himself and has also received sponsorship, most notably from Green Rebel, a company based in Crosshaven involved in offshore wind energy.

Pat will also be raising money for the Parkinson's Association of Ireland as part of the race, during which the competitors will circumnavigate 30,000 nautical miles across some of the most dangerous seas in the world.

No competitors will be permitted to use modern technology, and can only use items available in 1968, when the first Golden Globe Race was won by the legendary English sailor Robert Knox-Johnson.

There have been 10 such races since, all won by the French. Pat is determined to see a different Tricolour will fly over the winning yacht this year.

“This race is a part of sailing history, and I cannot wait to get started. I have enough supplies on board, such as tinned foods and instant mash.

I have [music] cassette tapes and books to keep me entertained. I've trained myself to sleep patterns of 20 minutes and then wake up again with an alarm clock and after a while go back to sleep again.”

Pat knows he'll encounter sea storms on the journey, especially around Cape Horn and Cape of Good Hope, but he is prepared.

“I was in a hurricane once off Rockall,” he said.

He'll navigate by the position of the sun using only a sextant and paper charts.

There will be no modern luxuries such as GPS, satellite phones, iPads, electrical auto steering, or water makers.

Competitors must carry all food, water, and tools. If they have to pull into port, they're automatically disqualified.

“This race is all about survival and arrival, and I believe I have a better chance of finishing this race than anyone,” said Pat.