Kerry carpenter, 66, wants to be first Irish person to sail non-stop around globe

A 66-year-old Kerry carpenter is to try to become the first Irish person to sail around the world non-stop as part of the Golden Globe Race.

About 6,000 people have climbed Everest and 556 people have been to space, but only 100 have ever sailed solo non-stop around the world via the five great capes.

The Golden Globe Race 2022 will begin on September 4 when 35 sailors depart Les Sables-d’Olonne in France. Their aim is to sail solo, non-stop around the world, via the five Great Capes and return to Les Sables-d’Olonne.

Former fisherman Pat Lawless, from Baile an Fheirtéaraigh in west Kerry, will be the only Irish competitor in the race.

Limerick-born Mr Lawless, who has sailed for much of his life, is following in the footsteps of his late father (Pat Lawless Snr) who sailed around the world at the age of 70.

He will also be raising money for the Parkinson's Association of Ireland as part of the race.

Mr Lawless said the race is part of sailing history.

"I cannot wait to get started," he said. "There have been 11 solo non-stop sailing races around the world.

The first original Golden Globe Race was won by Sir Robert Knox-Johnson, an Englishman. All the other 10 races were won by the French. We need to get Ireland on this list.

“While I’m in it to win it, this race is all about survival and arrival and I believe I have the right boat and a better chance of finishing this race than most. I am delighted to have an ambitious, indigenous Irish company like Green Rebel behind me [with sponsorship], and I hope I can make them proud.”

The sailors will circumnavigate 30,000 nautical miles across some of the most dangerous seas in the world. The race is expected to take between seven and 11 months to complete.

The competitors will not be permitted to use modern technology and can only use items that were available in 1968.

Mr Lawless will navigate by the position of the sun using only a sextant and paper charts. Clocks must be mechanical, and there are no modern luxuries such as GPS, satellite phones, iPads, electrical auto steering and water makers. The competitors will carry all their own food, water, tools, and spare parts.

External communication with family, friends or support groups will not be allowed for the duration of the race. Many competitors fail to complete the race.