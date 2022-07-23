Kerry fans in no doubt that Sam is on his way 'home'

Kerry may not have won the Sam Maguire in eight years — but fans are more scared of getting a parking ticket outside Croke Park on Sunday than the spectre of Galway stealing Sam.

For Kerry people, Sam Maguire’s natural home is the Kingdom and they always say “losing Sam”, or “Sam was stolen” or “Sam is home”. So much is Kerry sure of Sam this year, details of the return party have been announced.

Tralee’s Denny Street, where ten thousand people gathered in 2014 to “welcome Sam home”, the last time Kerry won, is being closed off on Monday from 4.30pm, while in Killarney a stage is being set up in the Fitzgerald Stadium for a 9pm event later that night.

There will be a departure from tradition, this year, with the team coming home by bus, not train.

Transport and how to get to Dublin is central to All-Ireland ‘22 amid a scarcity of hotel rooms and high cost of accommodation in Dublin.

Most Kerry supporters are trying to go up and down on the same day.

Amid huge demand for train tickets and bus tickets, this year, Kerry Supporters’ Club spokesman Martin Leane has warned the team's Kerry supporters on public transport to “be careful of your valuables”.

Pickpockets are at work in Dublin, Mr Leane said, and there have been a number of instances recently, drawing the attention of unsuspecting Kerry fans to the danger.

On Wednesday a special train from Tralee sold out within minutes of being announced. Extra capacity on regular trains were also snapped up in record time.

Private bus operators are “absolutely hammered”, Gavin Kelleher of O’Callaghan Coach Tours of Killarney said on Friday.

“We have been answering the phone non-stop since Wednesday, we are absolutely hammered,” he said.

July is high season for O’Callaghans and other coach companies in Kerry and they simply do not have enough buses available though they are trying their best to rearrange things.

Gavin has been left in no doubt as to the reason for such demand : “cost” — cost of petrol and driving but especially the cost of hotel accommodation in Dublin.

“People just can’t afford to stay in Dublin,” he said.

The Kerry GAA shop in the Killarney Outlet Centre has seen demand for jerseys rocket.

“The minute Seanie Shea kicked that point, demand went through the roof,” Luke Quinn, manager of the store, said.

Jerseys for newborns, are in big demand in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Kenmare is at the centre of media attention in this year’s All-Ireland final, with the parish fielding six senior players. On-field captain “Seanie Shea” — Sean O’Shea, along with Stephen O’Brien are members of Kenmare Shamrocks club, while nearby Templenoe has Adrian and Killian Spillane, Tadhg Morley, and Gavin Crowley. Also there is neighbour Donal O’Sullivan from Kilgarvan.

The Kenmare area has more Kerry stars this year than large towns like Tralee or Killarney.

Kenmare Shamrocks man Seán O'Shea is on-field captain of the Kerry team. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, the legendary footballer, later manager, who played ten seasons during the golden years 1971-1980 said Kenmare’s role this year is simply matchless.

“It’s unique. This only happens once in a lifetime,” Mickey Ned said.

Like almost everyone in Kerry this weekend, he is positive about Sunday.

Everything is ideal for Kerry. They have experience. They have been there before.

“They have learned lessons from previous games. And they have an amazing captain.”

Tickets for the match is unprecedented Martin Leane of The Kerry Supporters Club said while chairman of the county board Patrick O’Sullivan said people are not happy about the tickets but there was nothing they could do about that.

But this year those left at home are not being left behind: Big screens live screening the final are going up on beaches, town parks, and race courses. Pearse Park in Tralee and The Killarney Race Course, to name a few, are expecting huge crowds.