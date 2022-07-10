Watch: Seán O'Shea's game winning last minute free for Kerry

Kerry have exorcised some of the ghosts of 2009 with Seán O'Shea's last minute winning free against Dublin in the All-Ireland football semi-final.
Facing the same Hill 16 goal into which Stephen Cluxton hit the All-Ireland winning free in 2009, Kenmare's O'Shea showed coolness under pressure to dissect the posts.
David Clifford was fouled by David Byrne in an area of the pitch where he thought there was little danger of being punished on the scoreboard.
Goalkeeper Shane Ryan even offered to come up and take the free but O'Shea waved him away.
O'Shea had missed a penalty in the first half but put that out of his mind. The free and was all of 55 metres out but the trajectory was never in doubt.
Seán O'Shea sends @Kerry_Official through to the All-Ireland final thanks to a last-gasp free. pic.twitter.com/0zcuRKtmaU— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2022