Dublin ratings: Kilkenny and McCarthy show there is plenty still in them

Evan Comerford: Not that it could be condoned but going down as he did to waste John Small’s black card time and delay the penalty before saving it was clever. Solid otherwise. 7

Eoin Murchan: Forced to go off injured after overextending for a kick-out against Paudie Clifford and he was missed. Made some telling interventions and had the better of his opposite number Paul Geaney. 8

Mick Fitzsimons: Was isolated on a few occasions against David Clifford and paid the price but it didn’t deter him. 7

Lee Gannon: Started on Paudie Clifford and fared reasonably well against him in the opening half but made some obvious errors with ball in hand. A major learning day for a future star. 6

James McCarthy: After Paudie Clifford slipped Murchan for the aforementioned kick-out, it was the interventions of McCarthy that ensured Kerry didn’t score. He also fired over a beautiful point in the 62nd minute. Timeless display. 8

John Small: Harshly black carded in our book (did his reputation precede him?), he could have been sent off for a foul had Stephen O’Brien not been whistled for picking the ball off the ground. 6

Jonny Cooper: Appeared to run out of steam when he was replaced in the 42nd minute. Tried to inject a bit of speed to Dublin’s attacks in the first half but to little avail. 6

Brian Fenton: One point from three attempts was a poor return for one of the greats but he was heavily involved in a lot of build-ups and drew several frees especially from Diarmuid O’Connor. 7

Seán Bugler: His poor pass to Kilkenny midway through the first half illustrated just how sloppy Dublin were on the attack. David Clifford scored from it and gave a punch of delight. 6

Tom Lahiff: Lost possession too many times and it appeared as if Kerry looked to pounce on him when he had the ball in hand. Probably would have been taken off but for injuries. 5

Lorcan O’Dell: Caught under the posts when conceding Kerry’s first-half penalty in fouling Gavin White and didn’t appear to be too clear on his role having started on Tadhg Morley. Will be better. 5

Brian Howard: Aside from Kilkenny, he must have been on the ball more than any other player in the first half but offered little penetration. Replaced just after the hour mark having ran his race. 6

Cormac Costello: His finish for the goal was exceptional but it was badly required given he was poor up to that point and posted two first-half wides and lost another ball needlessly. 6

Dean Rock: Has to be scoring more than frees to be relevant in games like this and Jason Foley didn’t have much difficulty in subduing him. Still life in him yet but perhaps in a cameo role. 6

Ciaran Kilkenny: Raged against the dying of the light and was Dublin’s best player, scoring two of the three points that brought them level. Did get caught in traffic in the 51st minute but another superb performance. 8

Subs for Dublin:

Paddy Small for Lorcan O’Dell (40) - Scored a point, won a free and gave a misfiring Dublin inside line some direction. 7

David Byrne for Johnny Cooper (42) - Looked assured bringing the ball forward. 6

Sean McMahon for Eoin Murchan (inj 57) - Advanced a few times but was overturned in the closing stages. 6

Niall Scully for Brian Howard (61) - Didn’t provide enough of a spark when introduced. 5

Cian Murphy for Michael Fitzsimons (70+2) - not on long enough to be rated.