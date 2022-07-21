Valentia Island hoping to join Skellig Michael on Unesco World Heritage List  

Valentia Island transatlantic cable is in contention to become a Unesco World Heritage site and the second such prestigious landmark in Co Kerry.

If successful, it would join Skellig Michael and Brú na Bóinne on the World Heritage List.

The transatlantic cable in Kerry was included on the new World Heritage Tentative List for Ireland on Thursday alongside the Passage Tomb Landscape in Sligo and the Royal Sites of Ireland.

The royal sites include: Dún Ailinne in Kildare, Hill of Uisneach in Westmeath, Rock of Cashel in Tipperary, Rathcroghan in Roscommon and Tara in Meath.

The three successful applications are considered to have the potential to demonstrate outstanding universal value and so are eligible for nomination.

According to the rules, a site must be on the tentative list for at least one year before work can formally begin on a nomination dossier.

Being nominated does not necessarily mean a site will be successful in its bid, as only sites that are determined by the World Heritage Committee to be of outstanding universal value for all humanity will be inscribed on the list.

Skellig Michael off the Kerry Coast is on the World Heritage list. Picture Dan Linehan

The Valentia Island Development Company and the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation welcomed Thursday's announcement, 12 years since they began their quest to feature on the World Heritage list.

"The transatlantic cable has been ingrained in the history and culture of this beautiful island and we now look forward to working with our partners in developing the various sites with a view to sharing the many aspects of the story with a global audience," said Michael Lyne, chair of the Valentia Island Development Company.

Europe and North America were connected for the first time via the undersea cable in 1858.

It reduced communication time between the two from weeks to minutes. The achievement has been called the 19th-century equivalent of putting a man on the moon.

Brú na Bóinne, near Newgrange in Co Meath, along with Skellig Michael 'hold pride of place in Ireland’s heritage estate''. Picture Ciara Wilkinson/DR Steve Davis.

The connection of the cable ran between London, via Valentia, and New York via Newfoundland in Canada.

The first message transmitted over the 3,000km cable was a congratulatory note from Britain's Queen Victoria to US President James Baldwin on August 16, 1858.

A permanent connection between Valentia and Hearts Content in Newfoundland was established in July 1886, making instant communication a reality.

The Rock of Cashel is in contention to become a Unesco World Heritage site.

The Valentia Cable Station closed its doors in the 1960s as newer technologies arrived to replace the copper cables that had once been groundbreaking.

Now, after 12 years of hard work, this important historical site has the opportunity to be listed among some of the most important heritage sites in the world.

Tributes were paid to the late Anthony O'Connell, "whose passion, dedication and commitment to this project developed the momentum which has taken it to achieving this important milestone".

The applications for new sites on the tentative list were received in June 2021 and over the past 11 months there has been an exhaustive evaluation process to choose three to put forward to Unesco Paris.

Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien commended all those who applied and told those who were unsuccessful this time that they will be supported in their journey going forward.

"Ireland’s two existing World Heritage Properties managed by the OPW, Brú na Bóinne and Sceilg Mhichíl, hold pride of place in Ireland’s heritage estate," said Patrick O'Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works.

"I congratulate those who today are starting on the challenging journey to World Heritage nomination."