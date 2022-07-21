Dursey Island cable car to reopen in November after two towers are replaced

The temporary ferry service currently serving the island is also due to be extended
Dursey Island cable car to reopen in November after two towers are replaced

The Dursey cable car ceased operation at the end of March this year. Picture: David Forsythe

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 02:30
David Forsythe

The Dursey Island cable car in West Cork will reopen to the public in November following the replacement of the support towers, it has been confirmed.

Speaking at the recent meeting of Cork County Council’s Western Division, Divisional Manager Clodagh Henehan said that a contract was due to be signed for the replacement of the towers in the near future.

“We are moving as swiftly as possible on the replacement of the two towers. Briefings to me by the county engineer are that the council is on track to have the two towers taken down and replaced by early November,” she said. 

The intention is that the cable car will be back in use by mid-November.

The temporary ferry service currently serving the island is also due to be extended, according to executive officer Mac Dara O’Hici. 

“A temporary contract was put in place with a service provider at the request of the department. The service is being provided for not more than three days a week dependent on the weather.

“We’ve advertised a tender for a longer-term service that will operate until the cable car is back in action. That tender now is being assessed at the moment,” he said.

The Dursey cable car ceased operation at the end of March this year and initially there was no replacement ferry service put in place leaving the island’s two permanent residents, eight farmers and numerous holiday home owners, part-time residents and visitors with no means of getting to the island.

Cork County Council, which owns and operates the cable car, announced it would be closing on February 7 but had been unable to come to an agreement with the Department of Rural Affairs on providing funding for a replacement ferry in the meantime.

The temporary ferry service eventually commenced operating in June.

Read More

Plans for new Dursey Island cable car may need fresh consideration following challenge

More in this section

Kerry coursing club claims it has been locked out of grounds 'wrongfully' and 'aggressively' Kerry coursing club claims it has been locked out of grounds 'wrongfully' and 'aggressively'
Government cannot continue to 'play around' with farmers', warn climate experts Government cannot continue to 'play around' with farmers', warn climate experts
Showers at West Cork beaches to be turned off amid drought concerns Showers at West Cork beaches to be turned off amid drought concerns
TourismPlace: Dursey IslandPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork County Council
<p>The holiday plans of Kerrie Price and her husband were upset when a visa requirement for refugees travelling from 20 'safe' European countries was introduced. Stock picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews</p>

'I am so upset': Limerick woman forced to leave Syrian husband behind as visa suspended

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 31
  • 40
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices