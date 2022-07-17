Aer Lingus to cancel daily flight from Heathrow to Shannon this week

The airline has said it will now cut the daily 7.20pm service, the last flight between the two airports, every day this week.
Cork Airport. The sole Cork service which has been cancelled was due to depart from London Heathrow on Saturday at 9.20am, Aer Lingus confirmed. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 20:57
Greg Murphy

Aer Lingus has said it will be cancelling one of its flights from Heathrow to Shannon airport every day this week.

A temporary cap on passenger numbers announced last week at the London airport sent airlines scrambling to rearrange their schedules.

No more than 100,000 daily passengers will be able to depart from July 12 until September 11, the west London airport has said.

The airport has ordered airlines to “stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers”.

The added disruption comes as Aer Lingus cancelled 17 of its flights across Europe this weekend, including one Cork service.

The sole Cork service which has been cancelled was due to depart from London Heathrow on Saturday at 9.20am, the airline confirmed.

Flights to Heathrow, both one-way and return, will continue to be cancelled every day until next Sunday, July 24, the airline said, adding that precise details of those cancellations have yet to be confirmed.

“Aer Lingus deeply regrets the impact these mandated flight cancellations, which are entirely out of our control, are having on our customers,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said it will look to minimise disruption to passengers on the flights by reallocating them where possible to one of its other flights out of Heathrow.

