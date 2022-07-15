Aer Lingus cancels 17 flights, including one Cork service

Cork Airport. The sole Cork service which has been cancelled was due to depart from London Heathrow on Saturday at 9.20am, Aer Lingus confirmed. File picture

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 21:43
Cianan Brennan

Aer Lingus is to cancel 17 of its flights across Europe this weekend, including one Cork service, with many more due to be pulled from service before the end of next week.

Three of the cancellations have resulted from a cap placed on flights from London Heathrow, which has placed a capacity limit on its air traffic due to passenger numbers moving beyond safe parameters.

Ten more have resulted from scheduled industrial action at Bordeaux and Lyon airports in France and Pisa in Italy, while return flights from Dublin to London Gatwick and Munich, Germany, have also been cancelled due to staff absences owing to Covid-19.

The sole Cork service which has been cancelled was due to depart from London Heathrow on Saturday at 9.20am, the airline confirmed.

Flights to Heathrow, both one-way and return, will continue to be cancelled every day until next Sunday, July 24, the airline said, adding that precise details of those cancellations have yet to be confirmed.

Cancelled flights

The full roster of cancelled flights for this weekend are Heathrow-Dublin on Friday and Sunday afternoons; Heathrow-Cork on Saturday morning; Dublin-Gatwick, Dublin-Munich, Dublin-Lyon, Dublin-Bordeaux return (all on Friday); Dublin-Lyon and Dublin-Bordeaux return on Saturday; and Dublin-Pisa return on Sunday.

“Aer Lingus deeply regrets the impact these mandated flight cancellations, which are entirely out of our control, are having on our customers,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Heathrow’s cancellations have resulted from a period of sustained capacity on the airport’s infrastructure due to a mass return of flight passengers following the suspension of Covid restrictions on international travel.

Lufthansa surges as travel rebounds with €1,000 London fares

