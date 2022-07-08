Family concerned for welfare of missing Cork man

Have you seen Peter O'Loughlin?

Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 17:09
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí at Gurranabraher are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Peter O'Loughlin.

Peter, aged 37, is missing from his home at Lee Road, Cork, since July 4.

Peter is described as approximately 5' 8" in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and green eyes. It's not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Peter’s family are concerned for his welfare. 

Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

