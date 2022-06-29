Gardaí to conduct full review of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case

The French filmmaker was found murdered near her holiday home in West Cork in 1996. No one has been charged with her murder in Ireland.
Gardaí to conduct full review of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was murdered in West Cork in 1996

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 17:06
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are to conduct a full review into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996. 

Garadí said the investigation into the French filmmaker's murder has "remained active and ongoing" and the review will be conducted by the Serious Crime Review Team. 

A spokesperson said that following a full review, recommendations to the local investigation team in West Cork will be made. 

A Gardaí spokesperson said: "The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has remained active and ongoing."

"Following a review by [the] Assistant Commissioner [for] Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case.

"On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on this crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will be not commenting on the specifics of the investigation," they added. 

No one has been charged with her murder in Ireland, however journalist Ian Bailey was convicted in absentia in Paris in 2019 and received a 25-year sentence.

Mr Bailey has always denied any role in Du Plantier's death and was never charged in Ireland in relation to the killing. In 2020, the High Court in Ireland ruled that he cannot be extradited to France.

A renewed interest in the case came about following the release of the West Cork Podcast, followed by two separate documentaries released in 2021; Jim Sheridan's Murder at the Cottage and the Netflix production Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.

More to follow...

Read More

'You have a murderer still living in Ireland' says son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 

More in this section

Visiting restrictions at Kerry hospital due to soaring Covid cases  Visiting restrictions at Kerry hospital due to soaring Covid cases 
Promoters and sexual violence campaigners aim to make festivals safer Promoters and sexual violence campaigners aim to make festivals safer
19-year-old in critical condition after Bandon collision 19-year-old in critical condition after Bandon collision
<p>Brendan Piper in his showman's wagon: 'I appreciate that the council has had a change of heart. This was never about fighting with the council. We wanted to negotiate with the council.'<br/> Picture: David Forsythe</p>

Much-loved funfair to stay in heart of Cork town after council 'change of heart'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices