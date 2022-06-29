Gardaí to conduct full review of Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case

Gardaí are to conduct a full review into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996.

Garadí said the investigation into the French filmmaker's murder has "remained active and ongoing" and the review will be conducted by the Serious Crime Review Team.

A spokesperson said that following a full review, recommendations to the local investigation team in West Cork will be made.

A Gardaí spokesperson said: "The Garda investigation into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has remained active and ongoing."

"Following a review by [the] Assistant Commissioner [for] Organised and Serious Crime, the Garda Serious Crime Review Team will now conduct a full review of this case.

"On the finalisation of this review, the Serious Crime Review Team will provide recommendations to the local investigation team.

"An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone who may have any information on this crime to contact the Garda investigation team at Bantry Garda Station 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Síochána will be not commenting on the specifics of the investigation," they added.

No one has been charged with her murder in Ireland, however journalist Ian Bailey was convicted in absentia in Paris in 2019 and received a 25-year sentence.

Mr Bailey has always denied any role in Du Plantier's death and was never charged in Ireland in relation to the killing. In 2020, the High Court in Ireland ruled that he cannot be extradited to France.

A renewed interest in the case came about following the release of the West Cork Podcast, followed by two separate documentaries released in 2021; Jim Sheridan's Murder at the Cottage and the Netflix production Sophie: A Murder in West Cork.

More to follow...