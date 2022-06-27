Final preparations underway for Elton John's farewell tour in Cork

Music legend Elton John’s concert in Cork this Friday could be the Rocketman’s last outdoor concert in Ireland.

Concert promoters Aiken confirmed yesterday that some tickets are still available to see the 'I’m Still Standing' star as he continues his epic 300-concert ‘farewell yellow brick road’ tour in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But Jim Clarke, the event coordinator Aiken Promotions, urged fans to buy tickets from the only official website selling legitimate tickets — Ticketmaster.

“If people are buying tickets from other sources, there is always a risk,” he said.

“The bottom line is artists do not want their fans being ripped off. I can’t emphasise this message strongly enough — do not buy a ticket from a guy on the street."

Mr Clarke was speaking at a pre-concert briefing in the stadium on Monday as workers were busy building the stage and installing the sound and lighting system on the pitch.

He also revealed the truly global appeal of the superstar. While just over half of the 30,000-plus tickets for Friday’s concert sold so far have been bought by people in the Cork region, hundreds of tickets have been bought by fans in the UK, Dubai, Estonia, France, Latvia, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, the US, Norway, and Portugal, who are flying in specially for the gig.

Mr Clarke cited Elton John’s immense back catalogue and promised a great show.

“Anyone who knows anything about the history of music will know that from the late '60s, the whole UK and world music scene has been influenced by, and sometimes dominated by Elton John,” he said.

His track record in terms of appearances is second to none and his material pervades generations.

“It touches many parts of our lives in many respects.”

Garda Inspector James Hallahan, head of roads policing and major events in Cork city, said a major traffic management and policing operation will be in place around the stadium from early afternoon.

The stadium gates open at 6pm and early queuing will not be permitted in the streets around the venue beforehand.

There is no support act and Elton John will take to the stage at 8pm sharp.

Road closures will kick in within an inner cordon in the residential areas around the stadium from 2pm with the outer cordon restrictions, including the closure of Centre Park Road and Monahan Road, kicking in from 5pm, later than was the case with the Ed Sheeran concerts.

Parking will not be permitted around the stadium and Insp Hallahan urged fans to park in city centre car parks and walk to the venue, or take public transport.

Bus Éireann will operate an enhanced Route 202, with a direct bus from Lapp's Quay to Monahan Road next to Páirc Ui Chaoimh every 10 minutes from 5pm to 8.30pm.

City car parks, such as the Q-Park car parks at Carroll’s Quay, City Hall, Grand Parade, and St Finbarr’s, or at Paul St shopping centre, will be open on Friday evening.

Digital concert ticket holders

People with digital concert tickets have been advised to download them to the wallet on their phone before leaving home, to have their phone fully charged and the screen brightness turned up on approach to the venue.

Concert goers have been told to prepare for rain, umbrellas will not be allowed in the stadium, bags must be smaller than A4, and to be aware that the stadium is in a residential area and to respect the local community.

All under-16s attending the concert must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian aged over 18.

Insp Hallahan said despite tens of thousands of people attending concerts at Live at the Marquee and at Musgrave Park in recent weeks, there have only been a handful of arrests, mainly for public order issues. He said the crowds have been, by and large, very well-behaved.

And with Westlife due to play Páirc Uí Chaoimh in August, Mr Clarke confirmed that talks are already underway about concerts in the stadium next year. But he declined to specify how many might be on the cards.

“There are events in planning and hopefully some of those will end up in Cork,” he said.