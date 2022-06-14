A summer night in Cork: No hotel rooms for Elton, and over €300 for bed and breakfast

After two years dominated by Covid-19 and staycations, hoteliers are cashing in on our first summer since 2019 without restrictions. But are tales of €800 rooms a facade, and can you still score a night away for less than €100? We did some digging to find out...

A Wednesday in June – with Olivia Rodrigo in the Marquee

Olivia Rodrigo will perform in front of a Rebel crowd later this month

If you’re heading to one of Cork’s sold-out gigs this summer, you can expect to pay a bit more than usual for your bed on the night. We had a look at what you can expect to pay if you’re heading to Olivia Rodrigo in the Marquee on Wednesday, June 29.

The Imperial Hotel – A classic double room in the Imperial Hotel will set you back €211 on the night Olivia Rodrigo headlines the Marquee. Add breakfast for an additional €17 pp.

The Dean – Super room, a double bed or twin, room rate only (no breakfast), €209. Add breakfast for an additional €15 pp.

The Clayton Hotel - There is no availability in The Clayton, Lapps Quay for two adults on June 29. Over in The Maldron Hotel, South Mall, you can expect to pay €225 for a deluxe room with a double bed and a single bed. Add breakfast for an additional €13 pp.

REZz Hotel - If you're heading to Olivia Rodrigo and on a budget, the cheapest room available in REZz Hotel on June 29 (the ‘tight fit’ option) will still see you handing over more than two €50 notes. It’s €139 for two – there's no option to add breakfast.

A random Wednesday in July

The Teeny-Tiny room in the REZz Hotel, Cork

A mid-week getaway in Cork will not be cheap this summer. The random Wednesday in July we chose was July 6 – with the cheapest option we could find costing just under €100.

The Imperial Hotel – A classic double room in the Imperial Hotel will set you back €269. Add breakfast for an additional €17 pp.

The Dean – If you opt for the Dean’s super room (a double bed or twin), and decide to leave off breakfast, you can expect to pay €199 on Wednesday, July 6. Add breakfast for an additional €15 pp.

Clayton Hotel – A deluxe double room will set you back €208 on Friday, July 6, in The Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay with breakfast costing an additional €15 pp.

REZz Hotel – If you aren’t claustrophobic, you can stay in the REZz on MacCurtain Street on July 6 for €99 if you opt for their 'teeny-tiny' room option.

A Friday in July – with Elton John at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

There isn't a room to be found for Elton John

If you’re heading to Elton John on July 1, we hope for your sake you’ve a friend with a spare room. Or you booked well in advance...

There is no availability in The Imperial Hotel, The Dean, The Clayton, or REZz Hotel for July 1. A quick search on booking.com returns nothing but a room in Bantry Durrus Village – almost an hour and a half drive from the city.

A random Friday in July

A room in the Clayton Hotel, Cork

For our random Friday in July, we went for the 15th – and were a bit taken aback by the prices. The cheapest room we could find (without breakfast) was €149, while other bed and breakfast options for a single night tipped over the €300 mark.

The Imperial Hotel – A classic double room in the Imperial Hotel will set you back a very hefty €288. For bed and breakfast, you’re looking at €322 for two.

The Dean – Super room, a double bed or twin, room rate only (no breakfast), €249. Add breakfast for an additional €15 pp.

Clayton Hotel – A deluxe double room in the Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay will set you back €238 on Friday, July 15, with breakfast costing an additional €15 pp.

REZz Hotel – Even our budget option isn’t very budget-friendly in July. The cheapest room-only rate available in REZz Hotel on Friday, July 15 costs €149.