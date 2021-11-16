Cork GAA teams facing big sacrifice for Elton John gig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Páirc Uí Chaoimh could be ruled out of commission for Cork’s senior teams as a training base should either or both teams reach the business end of next year’s All-Ireland championships.

An Elton John concert at the venue on July 1 would likely force the squads to train elsewhere in the event they make the last two.

Should Kieran Kingston’s team reach a second successive SHC final, the fixture is pencilled in for July 10 with the football decider provisionally scheduled the following Sunday, July 17.

As part of what the GAA hope will be the first full split season, the All-Ireland SHC semi-finals are expected to take place on the weekend of June 25 and 26 and the football last four matches on July 2 and 3.

Stakeholders have been informed Cork senior hurlers’ opening Munster SHC game against All-Ireland champions Limerick will be staged at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend of April 17, less than two weeks before the Ed Sheeran concerts there on April 28 and 29. However, as previously reported Páirc Uí Rinn is set to host Cork’s second home game in Round 4 Munster clash with Clare in the second weekend in May as the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch surface will not have recovered in time following the Sheeran gigs.

Before the second lockdown earlier this year, Munster SFC semi-finals were scheduled for the first weekend in May. A similar schedule in 2022 and Cork and Kerry being paired against each other in the forthcoming provincial draw may also see that game being played in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Westlife’s mid-August concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh are unlikely to have much impact on the county championships as the competitions will likely only begin in early August.