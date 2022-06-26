Firefighters attend fire at former Youghal convent

Flames and smoke were seen billowing from the building shortly before 7pm on Sunday.
Two units of Youghal fire brigade attended the scene at the former Loreto Convent building on Lighthouse Hill. Picture: Youghalonline.com

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 22:09
Christy Parker

Gardaí in Youghal are investigating a fire that broke out at the former Loreto Convent building on Lighthouse Hill.

Two units of Youghal fire brigade and gardaí raced to the scene after flames and smoke were seen billowing from the building shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

The firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour and prevented it from spreading to other sections of the complex.

The elegant red-brick building dates to the mid-19th century and closed as a school in 2006.

It is intended to form the centrepiece of a gated, up-market apartment complex on the 4.2 acre site.

The building will be transformed into seven townhouses alongside 44 adjacent apartments, all of which overlook a small beach at the mouth of Youghal harbour with the hills of west Waterford as a backdrop.

Anyone with information can contact Youghal Garda station on (024) 92200.

