Taller buildings and extreme weather events means Cork's fire service needs an overhaul

Review warned of risks to crew safety from 'bigger-scale' incidents such as fires in modern, taller buildings
Given newer building types and construction methods, and the city’s projected population growth on top of an already increased population, a modernisation of 'all services' is needed, according to the review.

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 19:00
Sean Murray

Cork's fire service needs a complete modernisation to "provide an effective and efficient" service to residents and businesses in the future.

The increased prevalence of taller buildings and extreme weather events pose new and difficult challenges for fire personnel, the report concluded.

The review of the Cork City Fire and Building Control Department, which includes Cork Fire Brigade, found demands on fire services had changed and would continue to change.

It highlighted a continued reduction in “high demand” incidents, such as house fires, in recent years but warned of risks to crew safety from “bigger-scale” incidents such as fires in modern, taller buildings.

The fire services could also be dealing increasingly with the effects of climate change in the coming years, such as more extreme weather events.

The review was commissioned in 2020, following the boundary extension expanding the area covered by Cork City Council. It was prepared with a view to delivering a long-term strategy for the delivery of fire services in the city.

20 recommendations

It made 20 recommendations, with a number of key issues emerging from the review.

One of them is the need for a new strategic vision which strikes a balance between operational and fire prevention services, and incorporates international best practice.

Another issue is the need for a strategic review of staffing arrangements, shift patterns, and work routines and staff training. 

Chief fire officer John Ryan said: “This review is timely and sets out a pathway for the development of the Fire and Building Control Department to ensure that it is best positioned in the future to continue to effectively serve the people of Cork."

Shane McQuillan, a partner with Crowe Ireland, which conducted the review, said it represents an “ideal opportunity to future-proof Cork’s fire and building control functions and commence a process of strengthening these vital services”.

It is expected to take 36 months to implement the recommended measures. The implementation phase is due to begin next year.

