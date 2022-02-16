Storm Eunice: Blizzards and icy winds to batter Munster in coming days

Several warnings have been issued as Storm Eunice approaches Ireland, with Munster set to be worst-hit by ferocious winds, coastal flooding and potential blizzards.

Storm Eunice is expected to track over Ireland on Thursday night following a lull in stormy conditions brought by Storm Dudley, bringing more potentially damaging and severe winds with it early Friday.

A Status Yellow Wind, Rain and Snow warning has been issued for the entire country for Friday, coming into effect at 1am that morning and lasting until 3pm.

In their latest weather advisory, Met Éireann stated that Storm Eunice "has the potential to be a multi-hazard and disruptive event with damaging winds, heavy rain and snow possible.”

Strongest winds are set to affect southern counties, while snowfall can be expected in central and northern parts with the risk of blizzards.

Met Éireann spokesperson Gerry Murphy has warned of the risk of disruption to travel and power on Friday morning when Storm Eunice hits.

He added that it was likely that the Status Yellow warning will be updated to a Status Orange for parts of Munster.

Storm Eunice should clear by Friday afternoon, though showers of hail, sleet and possibly snow will remain.

Meanwhile, a nationwide Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect at midday today as Storm Dudley arrives in Ireland.

The warning will be in place until 11.30pm tonight with Met Éireann warning of “damaging gusts of 80 to 110km/h, stronger on exposed coasts and on high ground”.

Power outages are expected as winds reach gale-force speeds.

“A combination of high tide and strong winds will lead to flooding on exposed coasts,” it was added, with high tide expected at 5pm to 5.30pm.

In Munster, showery outbreaks of heavy rain will extend from the west this morning and track eastwards bringing a risk of spot flooding.

"West to southwest winds will increase strong and very gusty, reaching gale force or strong gale on exposed coasts with some coastal flooding possible," stated the national forecaster.

Blustery showers will continue overnight in southern counties, easing towards the morning but becoming strong again on Thursday when we can expect "good sunny spells along with scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow".

In Northern Ireland, a Status Orange weather warning has been established by the UK Met Office for Antrim and Derry and will be in place until 4pm to midnight.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team has met with Met Éireann and other relevant agencies in preparation for the storms.

Further meetings and updates are expected in the coming days, with it urged to keep an eye on Met Éireann for the latest weather alerts.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this week, leading climatologist Professor John Sweeney explained that while these storms are “characteristic of this time of year”, similar events will happen more often at all times of the year in the future due to climate change.

“Both of those storms are typical winter storms rather than anything exceptional that has come from a wayward hurricane offshore,” Professor Sweeney said.

“The first one is due to travel to the north of Ireland, but I'd be more concerned with the one that's due towards the weekend which seems to be located further south.” He added that Storm Dudley is set to linger over Ireland for a full tidal cycle, resulting in a risk of coastal flooding.

Professor Sweeney said that rising sea levels are “compounding” the problem, explaining: “Storms may be more hazardous because the waves are coming from that slightly higher platform and therefore enhanced coastal erosion and enhanced flooding may well be a problem”.