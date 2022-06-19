Irish fishermen plan to disrupt French naval exercise off south coast

Irish fishermen say they are planning to disrupt French naval exercises off Ireland's southwest coast to prevent the "catastrophic environmental damage" the drills would do to marine life.

Members of the Irish South and West Fish Producer's Organisation (ISWFPO), based in Castletownbere in West Cork, say they are currently formulating an action plan to prevent the French exercises, slated to take place from June 23 to 25.

The group made headlines around the world earlier this year after announcing a planned protest of Russian Navy exercises off the southwest coast.

Following negotiations and a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Ireland, the drills were eventually relocated.

ISWFPO CEO Patrick Murphy says he wants the Irish and French governments to provide "a similar outcome" this time around.

"We know the impact of military sonar and live missile launches have the potential to severely disrupt the annual migratory path of fish and dramatically interrupt the breeding season of mackerel and other migratory fish species," he said.

The group say the planned drills would cause sever damage to marine life. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Mr Murphy said the French navy's live fire drills would cause "untold damage to marine wildlife like whales and dolphins that are greatly affected by underwater noise."

"It is our understanding that live fire exercises cannot take place if our vessels are engaged in fishing in the area so we are discussing a plan with our vessel-owners and skippers aimed at once again carrying out a peaceful protest in our traditional fishing areas near the proposed area of the military exercise."

He said his organisation wants the drills moved further south to waters "well outside of our EEZ [exclusive economic zone], beyond our 200-mile limit."

"As multi-generational fishing families, our members were recognised as custodians of our waters and we propose that the Irish public help and support them in their efforts to protect and save this wonderful resource for future Irish generations," he said.

"The consequence of naval exercises throughout the world’s oceans and seas have been well studied and documented, and their effect on especially whales and dolphins shows increased strandings and mortalities for weeks and months after the event.

"The seas around Ireland are our workplace and, while it can be a dangerous and hostile environment to make a living from, we and our natural resources deserve the right to protection from unnecessary and dangerous actions by foreign powers."