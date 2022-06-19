Munster colleges hosting Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation for summer

Munster colleges hosting Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation for summer

University College Cork welcomed 29 refugees this week.

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 03:00
Rebecca Laffan

Over 200 rooms in student accommodation across Limerick and Cork are currently being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees currently, with plans for more to be made available.

Colleges across the country are working with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to provide temporary homes for refugees, with 3,700 beds currently available nationwide.

A department spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that more beds will become available later in the summer and exit dates have been agreed “to ensure student accommodation is available ahead of the new academic year”.

“Some of this accommodation is provided by universities/colleges themselves; some are private providers of student accommodation,” it was added.

“The department continues to work with accommodation providers to secure additional accommodation over the summer months.” 

This week, 29 refugees have been welcomed by University College Cork (UCC), the first of several groups to arrive over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, at the University of Limerick (UL), 180 bedrooms are currently fully occupied.

Both universities have launched initiatives to support Ukrainian refugees arriving on their campuses.

On Friday, UCC held an awards ceremony for Ukrainian students who completed a dedicated course hosted by UCC.

"An Introduction to Student Life in Ireland" is aimed at providing a university experience for displaced students from Ukraine and other locations.

The six-week course is focused on Life in Ireland for a young adult, Ireland, politics and society, as well as communications and services.

The college has also created a Sanctuary Fellowship Scheme, the first of its kind in Ireland’s higher education sector.

The scheme allows for scholars and staff members from universities, and other third level institutes outside of Ireland, who are at risk because of conflict or other serious human rights violations to apply for a six-month fellowship in UCC.

“Under the fellowship, UCC will provide six fellows a support package including a start-up grant and a monthly salary for six months,” a UCC spokesperson said.

Each fellow will also be linked to a UCC mentor who will act as a focal point to provide social and professional support on a peer-to-peer basis.

In UL, a Ukraine Response Group has been established, and is chaired by Professor Mairead Moriarty, Vice President Global and Community Engagement.

This group is coordinating support for students and scholars directly impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, in line with the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, the IUA, the Irish Refugee Council and the National University of Sanctuary Network.

Read More

UCC student wins Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award

More in this section

Waterford Bausch and Lomb workers to vote on new pay deal Waterford Bausch and Lomb workers to vote on new pay deal
Cork Mayor 'sick to death' of arson attacks on buildings as historic Ballincollig mill gutted by fire Cork Mayor 'sick to death' of arson attacks on buildings as historic Ballincollig mill gutted by fire
Four rescued off yacht travelling from Spain to Cobh Four rescued off yacht travelling from Spain to Cobh
<p>The collision occurred on the N28 at Carr's Hill near Carrigaline Co Cork shortly after 4pm. Stock picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Two taken to hospital following three-car crash outside Cork City 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices