Munster colleges hosting Ukrainian refugees in student accommodation for summer

Over 200 rooms in student accommodation across Limerick and Cork are currently being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees currently, with plans for more to be made available.

Colleges across the country are working with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to provide temporary homes for refugees, with 3,700 beds currently available nationwide.

A department spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that more beds will become available later in the summer and exit dates have been agreed “to ensure student accommodation is available ahead of the new academic year”.

“Some of this accommodation is provided by universities/colleges themselves; some are private providers of student accommodation,” it was added.

“The department continues to work with accommodation providers to secure additional accommodation over the summer months.”

This week, 29 refugees have been welcomed by University College Cork (UCC), the first of several groups to arrive over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, at the University of Limerick (UL), 180 bedrooms are currently fully occupied.

Both universities have launched initiatives to support Ukrainian refugees arriving on their campuses.

On Friday, UCC held an awards ceremony for Ukrainian students who completed a dedicated course hosted by UCC.

"An Introduction to Student Life in Ireland" is aimed at providing a university experience for displaced students from Ukraine and other locations.

The six-week course is focused on Life in Ireland for a young adult, Ireland, politics and society, as well as communications and services.

The college has also created a Sanctuary Fellowship Scheme, the first of its kind in Ireland’s higher education sector.

The scheme allows for scholars and staff members from universities, and other third level institutes outside of Ireland, who are at risk because of conflict or other serious human rights violations to apply for a six-month fellowship in UCC.

“Under the fellowship, UCC will provide six fellows a support package including a start-up grant and a monthly salary for six months,” a UCC spokesperson said.

Each fellow will also be linked to a UCC mentor who will act as a focal point to provide social and professional support on a peer-to-peer basis.

In UL, a Ukraine Response Group has been established, and is chaired by Professor Mairead Moriarty, Vice President Global and Community Engagement.

This group is coordinating support for students and scholars directly impacted by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, in line with the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, the IUA, the Irish Refugee Council and the National University of Sanctuary Network.