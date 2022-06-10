Killarney, Midleton and Ennistymon among most welcoming towns for Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian children Bondar Lev, aged two, plays with three-year-old Daryna Halytskw on the beach at Redbarn, Co. Cork, recently. Picture: David Creedon

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 12:21
Pádraig Hoare

There are now almost 35,700 refugees from Ukraine in Ireland, with 2,500 arriving in the two weeks up to the bank holiday weekend.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that of the 6,824 children who arrived from Ukraine and enrolled in school, 70% were in primary education while 30% were in secondary education.

Of the 35,670 personal public service numbers (PPSN) issued to people arriving from the country that was invaded by Russia in February, some 48% are women aged 20 or more, while people under 19 account for 37%.

Waiting times between receiving a PPSN and enrolling in school is around two weeks on average, the CSO said.

Some 42%, or just under 15,000, are in the ‘one parent with children’ category, the highest percentage among the broad relationship categories used, the CSO said.

The geographical spread shows that urban areas in Cork, Dublin, Galway, and Kerry are popular settling grounds for Ukrainians, while Ennistymon in Clare has proven especially welcoming with 1,165 people, based on PPSN numbers.

The likes of Killarney and Kenmare in Kerry, and Midleton in east Cork have also become home to large swathes of Ukrainian people, with 911, 840, and 810 settling in each respectively.

Some 6,824 arrivals from Ukraine have enrolled in schools, the CSO figures show. Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in schools at 1,194 while Monaghan had the lowest at 21, it said.

Of children of primary school age, there are roughly between 550 and 650 children in each yearly category from five to 12-year-olds, the data show.

Statistician Karola Graupner said: "Using the local post office address as a proxy for place of residence, arrivals from Ukraine are present in all local electoral areas (LEA) and North Inner City in Dublin had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,304."

