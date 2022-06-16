Warning of GPS thefts as Cork farm contractors targeted 

Gardaí in Cork are warning the agricultural community to make sure farm machinery is parked securely overnight after a spate of GPS device thefts across the county.

Thieves have been stealing the GPS devices which are fitted to tractors to map terrain and can cost in the region of €3,000. The devices are widely used by farmers in Ireland as they can help to increase yields.

Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station said gardaí have seen a recent series of GPS device thefts from farms, specifically in North Cork.

"These devices are fitted and connected to the tractor; each individual unit costs around €3,000. Agricultural contractors seem to be being targeted as they would have these devices on a number of different tractors, Sgt Kelly told Patricia Messinger on C103'S Cork Today Show.

They can be detached from tractors by thieves, and we suspect a gang is targeting contractors. They do their research on where they are based and then they come into the yard.

"We had six taken from one farm, three from another, and two from another farm — all were in the North Cork area. We are encouraging contractors to detach the GPS devices at night and bring them into a secure location — don't leave them on the tractor.

"They are small and easily portable. Two or three of them could be fitted into a backpack no problem, and it may be the case that they could be electronically recoded and used for different purposes," he said.

Sgt Kelly added that there have been "another few thefts up the country" and urged people to take care of their devices.

"Don't leave your GPS device attached to your tractor overnight," he said.