Family who gave out free face masks in Cork given permission to stay in Ireland

A family who gave out more than 2,000 homemade face masks to the people of Cork during the pandemic has thanked the Irish Government for giving them permission to remain in Ireland.

The Singh family, who currently live at the Kinsale Road Direct Provision Centre, received confirmation from the Department of Justice on Wednesday morning that they can remain here after a deportation order was revoked.

Raminder Singh said that he, his wife Harinder Kaur, and their three adult children Sandeep, 23; Gursewak, 21; and Gurcharan, 19; are delighted and “so happy”.

The family, who are of the Sikh religion, sought asylum in Ireland on religious and political grounds.

He added that he wanted to thank the Irish Government and Justice Minister Helen McEntee following the decision.

We want to thank the Irish people, everybody who supported us," he said. "I am very happy.”

The family will now focus on searching for accommodation to enable them to move out of direct provision.

They have been in Cork for over four years after coming from India.

In January 2020, the family was informed that they could not remain in Ireland and would be deported to their home country.

After they were refused leave to remain, an online petition was set up to gain support to fight their deportation. It attracted more than 3,500 signatures. The family then appealed the decision, with news being received by them on Wednesday morning that their appeal was successful.

During the pandemic, Harinder and Sandeep made 2,000 cloth face masks which the family then handed out to people in Cork City for free.

The Singh family distributed over 2,000 free face masks which they made. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Last year, people rallied around the family to raise more than €1,600 when an electric bike purchased by Raminder for Gursewak was stolen just a month later near George’s Quay.

Sandeep trained to be a beautician and hopes to open her own salon in Cork. She started her training in India and completed three years of training in Ireland after coming here with her family in 2017.

Gursewak has been a member of the Citadel, the world music band based at the Kinsale Road centre, and plays the tabla.

Their brother Gurcharan plays cricket and has been a member of the Cork county cricket team. He aspires to play for Ireland.

Roos Demol, CEO of Recruit Refugees Ireland, said the family have had a “real fight” to remain in Ireland. She added that she was delighted for the Singhs, who she said have become like family to her.