Cork family of 'pandemic heroes' gutted after son's bike stolen

The family live in Direct Provision and handed out more than 2,000 homemade face-masks to the people of Cork during the course of the pandemic
Raminder Singh with his family, wife Harinder, daughter Sandeep and son Gurcharan distribute free face masks on Patrick’s St. Cork. 

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 18:26
Nicole Glennon

A family living in Direct Provision who handed out more than 2,000 homemade face-masks to the people of Cork during the course of the pandemic have been left gutted after the theft of their electric bike today.

The electric bike, purchased by father Raminder Singh, was a gift to his son Gursewak, 19, and was just a month old when it was stolen near George's Quay.

The bike is a Hyuhome TAOICHI, red and black, and weighs about 22 kilograms.

The stolen bike
The stolen bike

Kerry McCarthy, Head of Operations at Recruit Refugees Ireland, has started a fundraising campaign to help replace the bike.

“The Singh family live in Direct Provision and are well known for giving out hundreds of free masks last year during the pandemic,” she wrote, “Let's help them replace the bike and give back to them!” 

The GoFundMe, which was started just an hour ago, has already raised €200 of its €1,500 goal.

The Singh family, who live in the Kinsale Road accommodation centre in Cork, have lived in the Rebel county for more than three years now. They were hailed as pandemic heroes last year as they generously donated thousands of masks to the people of Cork.

