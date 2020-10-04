Family living in Direct Provision give 2,000 face masks to Cork public

A family living in Direct Provision in Cork took to the streets of the city to give out 500 free face masks yesterday, bringing to 2,000 the number of coverings they have donated to the public during the pandemic.

The Singh family, who live in the Kinsale Road accommodation centre in Cork, say that making the masks is about "giving back" to a country they arrived in from India three years ago.

They also give out masks for free in the accommodation centre they live in which houses 300 people.

Raminder Singh, his wife Harinder Kaur and their three children Sandeep (21) Gursewak (19) and Gurcharan (17) have settled well in Ireland since their arrival.

Sandeep has completed training as a beautician firstly in St John's College and then in the Cork Training Centre in Bishopstown.

Gurcharan is a student at Colaiste Chriost Ri and plays cricket with KRAC 11 and Cork County cricket team.

Gursewak is a talented musician who plays with the Citadel band.

Raminder says the core belief of the Sikh religion is engaging in Seva. This is service which is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it.

"We are very happy in Ireland. We like this country and Irish people. My wife and daughter make the masks. Everyone helps. This is our fourth time giving out masks (in the city centre).

"Irish people are very supportive. My Sikh religion is that if you can help you help.”

Raminder says the family experienced anxiety recently when two people tested positive for the virus in the centre. A further two close contacts of the infected persons had to isolate.

“Everyone in my family has been tested. Three times we have checked. We have 300 people here."

The family were refused the right to live in Ireland in January and have lodged an appeal. They are seeking asylum on religious and political grounds.

Raminder said: "We don't know what is going to happen. My wife is very depressed. We would like to stay."

Sandeep would like to open her own beauty salon in Cork.

"I have completed my training now and am just waiting on my certificate. I will then apply for a job. I did one year of training first in India. And then three years in St John's College and in Bishopstown."

Daughter Sandeep who is training to be a beautician, helps with making the masks.

The family never sought publicity for their altruism. It became public when a lady who received a free mask took to Twitter commending the Singh family for their efforts.

Sandeep says the family worry about the Coronavirus because everyone lives in such close proximity to each other in the direct provision centre.

She adds that when they first started giving out the masks in Patrick Street it took four to five hours for the 500 masks to be distributed.

"Now they are gone in one to two hours."