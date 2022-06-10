Garda operations pay dividends as €2.5m worth of drugs and cash seized from Limerick gangs

Operations target individuals and families associated with the preparation, distribution and sale of controlled drugs.
According to Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, the majority of the drugs seized were associated with organised crime gangs connected to the St Mary's Park area of the city.

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 20:18
Ryan O’Rourke

Gardaí tackling organised crime gangs in Limerick have seized over €2.5m worth of drugs and cash since March of this year, as families and individuals involved in the drugs trade are targeted.

The figure was given by Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche to a Joint Policing Committee held by Limerick City and County Council on Friday.

The garda chief was questioned about the success of Operation Copóg, which was set up to tackle drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour in the St Mary's Park area, by Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan and Labour Councillor Conor Sheehan.

The policing operation began in March 2021 and saw a joint task force established between Gardaí and the Council.

Members of the JPC were told that Limerick Gardaí have conducted “significant operations” in recent times as part of Operation Coronation, Operation Copóg and Operation Tara, “which targeted individuals and families associated with the preparation, distribution and sale of controlled drugs.” 

Major seizures

As a result of this, gardaí made significant seizures in March, April and May of this year. An operation on March 25 saw €700,000 worth of heroin seized in the Ardnacrusha area of Co. Clare.

On April 15, gardaí investigating the sale and supply of wholesale drugs in Limerick and Clare carried out a search at a property at Summerhill, Clonlara, where over €500,000 in cash was seized.

On May 27, gardaí stopped a vehicle on the Corbally Road in Co. Clare. During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine. Following this, a number of follow-up searches were carried out in Limerick.

This resulted in the seizure of around €406,000 of cocaine, €140,000 of heroin, €45,000 of amphetamine, €42,852 diazepam tablets, and a large sum of cash. In a follow-up search, which took place on Saturday, May 28, cocaine was seized with an estimated street value of €779,450.

According to the Chief Superintendent, the majority of the drugs seized were associated with organised crime gangs connected to the St Mary's Park area of the city. The JPC also heard that, at present, there is no end date for Operation Copóg and operations are ongoing.

It was also noted that a Community Policing Sergeant has been appointed to the Mayorstone Park Station and is now actively involved in Operation Copóg and engaging with the local community in St Mary's Park.

