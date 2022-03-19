Drug gangs 'rule' Limerick estate which is home to 'crack supermarket' 

Drug gangs are still in control of a Limerick housing estate where a 'crack supermarket' is operating, despite a year-long Garda operation targeting criminals in the area, a TD has claimed.

A year after Operation Capog began, residents in St Mary’s Park feel “utterly abandoned” says Sinn Féin’s Maurice Quinlivan.

The Garda operation has resulted in a large number of arrests and the seizure of more than €2.8m of controlled drugs, but the “drug supermarket” which operates in the area remains open, multiple sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner.

Mr Quinlivan said during some of the Garda raids, “gangsters” were seen out on the street, “laughing and joking,” before going back to “selling crack cocaine again less than 30 minutes after.”

He claimed the estate is being “held hostage” by these drug gangs and local residents are too afraid to speak to gardaí.

“Despite the Garda action, many residents believe the drug gangs are now in control. They can operate with impunity. The people feel utterly abandoned,” Mr Quinlivan said.

Garda response

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said Operation Capog, which began in March 2021, is concentrated on street-level drug dealing in the area, and is only “one element“ of wider strategies to deal with organised crime.

Figures released to the Irish Examiner show in excess of €2.8m of drugs seized between January and November 2021 — a rise on the €1.78m seized in the same period in 2020

Drug seizures include cocaine, cannabis, heroin, and prescription tablets.

Cash to the value of €331,740 was also seized last year, up from the €292,618 seized in 2020.

From January-November 2021, 355 warrants were issued relating to drugs, approximately 400 people were searched for drugs, and 35 properties raided.

In total, 61 people were found to be in possession of drugs, 49 vehicles seized and three cases of money laundering uncovered.

One incident of violent disorder was detected, resulting in three arrests and two people being charged.

Gardaí said five people were arrested in relation to “significant drug seizures.”

Chief Supt Gerard Roche says there has been significant seizures to date.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said there has been significant successes to date, across all the strategies in place, “all of which are having a significant impact on the activities of organised crime gangs.”

“There is more work to be done and I and all members of An Garda Síochána are committed and determined to relentlessly continue to target this criminal activity and reduce the negative impact that illegal drugs have on so many lives in our community,” he added.

Mr Quinlivan said the scale of the Garda activity was impressive, adding that the number of raids, seizures and arrests is “unprecedented for such a small area.”

“However this operation can only be measured as a success if the forces of the State can close this crack 'supermarket' and take those who profit from its sale off our streets,” he added.

Sarah Beasley, an Aontú representative who operates in the area, said intimidation from gangs and a perceived lack of action on the main criminals in the area has left locals feeling isolated from the rest of the city.

“The people living there don’t see this as a victory. They don’t see anything positive happening, only raids,” Ms Beasley said.