Cork City Marathon: Full road closures and public transport details

The Cork City Marathon takes place tomorrow, Sunday June 5, with traffic restrictions and changes to public transport routes in place from early morning.

The marathon, the biggest to take place in Munster so far this year, will see thousands compete in the 42.195km course throughout the day.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Starting times

The marathon and relay will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.30am. The half marathon will start on Monahan Road at 10.15am.

All events will also finish on St Patrick’s Street.

Road closures

Several road closures and traffic diversions will be in place throughout the day, changing as the marathon progresses.

You can expect traffic restrictions across the city and surrounding areas between 6am and 6pm.

It’s being advised to travel into the city and to surrounding areas via the Ring Roads (N25 South; R635 North) and Link Road (N27).

St Patrick’s Street and adjoining streets are closed to traffic from 5am to 6pm.

Elsewhere in the city, North Main Street will be closed to traffic from around 10am until 4pm, as well as Adelaide Street, Kyle’s Street, Castle Street and Liberty Street.

Cork City Marathon Route 2022

Washington Street will be closed to one lane inbound traffic until 4pm, while outbound is closed from 8.30am to 10pm.

There will be no access to Grand Parade or South Mall between 8.30am and 10.30am, with access to Parnell Place, Merchants Quay and Lavitt’s Quay closed until 10.30am.

Inbound access to Coal Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and North Mall is closed until 4pm, while access to Pope’s Quay is restricted until 10.30am and on Carroll’s Quay until midday.

Further information on accessing surrounding areas can be found here.

The Jack Lynch Tunnel will be open with a contraflow and traffic delays should be expected according to event organisers.

Bus routes

Bus Éireann is advising customers of significant changes to scheduled bus services throughout the day.

Impacted routes include: 202, 203, 205, 206, 207, 207A, 208, 213, 214, 215, 216, 220, 223, 225 and 226.

Passengers using any of these services are advised to check the website in advance of travelling and throughout Sunday for the latest updates.

List of bus routes affected by the Cork City Marathon this June 5

A number of city services which normally operate cross-city will also operate as shuttles for part of the day.

A Park & Ride service will operate every 10 minutes from 7am to 5.30pm from the Black Ash centre, on the South City Link (N27), into the city centre.

The service costs €5 for the day, with participants and spectators urged to use this facility and leave their car outside the city centre.

Trains

Additional early morning services will run as follows:

7.15am Midleton to Cork

7.30am Cobh to Cork

7.30am Mallow to Cork