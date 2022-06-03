Riverdance back with a bang as it lifts roof off Cork's marquee

After seven years, Riverdance is back on Leeside with a bang — literally. There is just something about those thunderous vibrations that makes you want to don your tricolour and run up and down Patrick’s Hill. Even after the show’s hiatus, tonight was no different.

Since its creation, Riverdance has been performed more than 12,000 times and seen live by more than 27.5m people. This by far makes it one of the most notable cultural experiences in the world. However, as the sounds of young families, elderly couples, and groups of Irish dancing schools enter the big top, and children as young as six shuffle into their seats, it quickly dawns on me that these little kids have never seen the show in real life before. This will be their first experience.