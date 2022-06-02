Kerry rescue teams continue search for missing Tipperary man on Carrauntoohill

A mountain climber has been reported as missing after failing to return to his Co Kerry accommodation on Wednesday night.
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is appealing to anyone who may have seen John Dunne from Tipperary on the mountain on Wednesday or Thursday morning to contact Killarney Gardaí.
The search operation is being coordinated by Kerry Mountain Rescue team and local volunteers who are searching the slopes of Carrauntoohill.
The Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter conducted a search for the missing climber last night.
In a statement, the Department of Transport said: "The Coast Guard is assisting An Garda Síochána in a search for a person reported missing in Carrauntoohil Mountains, Co Kerry.
"An overnight search was conducted by a Coast Guard helicopter. Kerry Mountain Rescue are also participating in the ongoing search."
This is the second major search and rescue operation the Coast Guard has conducted in a 24-hour period as on Wednesday morning, a fishing vessel which lost power and caught fire sunk off the West Cork coast.
Some 11 crew members were rescued off the UK-registered Piedras fishing vessel and there were no reports of injuries.