Cork to host over 1,100 mixed-ability rugby players in international event

Some 1,100 mixed ability rugby players from all over the world will descend on Cork’s Musgrave Park next Sunday to play in the International Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup.

It is the first time Ireland has hosted the international inclusive competition and the first time women’s teams have competed in it.

Ballincollig women’s mixed ability rugby team, the first such team in the country, will again make history as one of the first four women’s international teams to compete in the cup with Argentina, Spain, and Italy.

This year’s cup, originally scheduled for 2020, had to be cancelled just weeks beforehand due to the pandemic.

Organiser Liam Maher said that this year’s IMART will be a festival of rugby, with more than 80 games played between June 5 and 10 in Musgrave Park.

All players from 14 nations will stay in the student village at Victoria’s Cross in Cork, creating an “Olympic Village” for players. Some 25,000 supporters are expected over the week.

Ross Twomey, 40, is one of the players. Mr Twomey, who has Down syndrome, joined Ireland’s first mixed ability rugby team, the Sunday’s Well Rebels, five years ago.

“It’s been fantastic for him,” his mum, Lynda Twomey, said.

“When he was growing up I never thought he’d be playing rugby on a team like this. It would have seemed impossible.

But anything is possible if you open your eyes to other possibilities, if you work hard and have support.

Two years ago, Ross was hit with a rare cancer diagnosis. Despite a difficult battle through the illness, including recurrent sepsis and spending almost eight months in hospital, he was back playing rugby months later.

“He’s a fighter,” Ms Twomey said.

“When he lost his hair he said he looked like Keith Wood and has been a hooker ever since.

“I was a bit nervous when he went back but everyone clapped him onto the pitch. The support in Sundays Well is fantastic.

“And he’s so warm and open, everyone loves him.”

Liam Maher and Alan Craughwell spearheaded Ireland’s hosting of the IMART.

They also started Ireland’s first Irish mixed ability rugby team, the Sunday’s Well Rebels in 2013.

The team has grown from 13 players then to 65 active members.

Inspiring other mixed-ability teams

The Sunday’s Well Rebels inspired change in the sports governing body and led to the creation of other mixed ability teams across the country.

“We saw a need for people of mixed ability to play rugby,” Mr Maher said.

“The joy you see there, the smiles, the hard work put in by the whole squad, you get a warmth in your heart from it.

It’s inclusion in it’s purest form. The impact it has on people is immense.

“You see people really come out of their shells.

“There are also ex-players from the club who come back to share their rugby skills and life skills with the team and get a training session in too.”

In 2015, the Sunday's Well Rebels won the IMART in Bradford in England, and 2017 they were narrowly beaten in the final by Argentina held in Vitoria-Gasteiz, capital of Spain’s Basque Country.

Tickets for all the games are free but should be booked at imartworldcup.