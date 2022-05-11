600 litres of beer, 670 litres of wine and 16 litres of spirits seized in Cork 

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 16:33

Alcohol worth more than €11,000 has been seized in Co Cork.

The seizure, made on May 7, saw Revenue officers seize approximately 600 litres of beer, 670 litres of wine and 16 litres of spirits at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal in Cork.

The seizure was made as a result of routine profiling and represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €5,800.

The alcohol was discovered following the search of a Romanian registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Roscoff, France.

Separately, in Dublin, Revenue officers seized 4.5 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €90,000.

The seizure occurred after officers examined parcels at a premises on Tuesday.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Waffle and were concealed within a parcel declared as ‘books’.

The parcel had arrived from South Africa and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

The operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

