Maureen O'Hara statue: 'Distressing negative online commentary' led to its removal

Cork County Council has hit out at what it referred to as “persistent distressing negative online commentary” that led to the removal of a statue of Maureen O’Hara in Glengariff just a few days after it was installed.

It also said it “sincerely regrets” the distress caused to the artist who made the statue and his family and said that “inappropriate anonymous commentary” has become a feature of the reaction to community projects.

The statue was commissioned in 2020 at a cost of €33,000 to sculptor Don Cronin, from funds allocated through the Town and Village Scheme.

However, when it was erected late last month it was the subject of commentary on social media with criticism for its appearance and likeness to the legendary actress.

In a statement, Cork County Council outlined the process whereby the statue was commissioned and said it was “satisfied that it was a good representation of a youthful Maureen O’Hara, had artistic merit, was appropriate for installation in a public space and fulfilled the objectives as set out in the Town and Village Renewal Scheme application”.

Last year the Irish Examiner reported that the local authority sought a refund of a grant for a previous effort after a statue of Ms O’Hara proved “not a good likeness”.

The Hollywood actress was originally born in Dublin but spent a great deal of time in the West Cork town of Glengariff before moving there permanently in 2005.

The star of classics such as The Quiet Man, Rio Grande and How Green Was My Valley, Ms O’Hara was given an Honorary Academy Award a year before she died in 2015 at the age of 95.

The council said it requested funding for a life-size bronze art installation of the actress at the request of Glengariff Tourism and Development Association in 2017. This sculpture was not installed as the original artist suffered ill health which prevented its completion.

"Glengarriff Tourism and Development Association subsequently advised the Council that it was not in a financial position to commission a new artwork which would comply with the terms of the scheme,” the council said.

It was agreed that Cork County Council would instead commission a sculpture to deliver the project for the community in accordance with the application for funding.

However, it was taken down within just a couple of days of being installed late last month at the request of the artist.

Cork County Council said: “Cork County Council regrets that following persistent distressing negative online commentary about the installation, as has been reported by local and national media, the artist indicated that it was his preference to remove the sculpture and refuse the commission.

"The Council is disturbed that inappropriate anonymous online commentary has become a prevalent and unfair means to respond to community projects such as this and is also mindful of the impact of the online violation of the reputation of a well-known, respected, talented local artist and sincerely regrets the distress which he and his family have experienced due to his participation in this project.”