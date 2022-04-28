Maureen O'Hara statue in Glengarriff does actress a 'disservice'

A statue of Maureen O’Hara in West Cork has been criticised online for its poor resemblance.

The statue was unveiled earlier this week in Glengarriff with the Visit Glengarriff Facebook page stating it was commissioned by Cork County Council.

Ms O’Hara was born in Dublin and spent much of her time in Glengarriff before moving there permanently in 2005.

A statue of the Hollywood star had been earmarked for the area for a number of years.

However, it has since drawn criticism online with one commenter calling it “an insult to the people of Glengarriff”.

Another called for it to be melted down and for the process to start again as the statue does her a “disservice”.

One critic suggested a bench with a plaque to remember Ms O’Hara would be a more appropriate way of marking her connection to the village.

The statue is the second attempt to honour Ms O’Hara. The Irish Examiner reported last year that Cork County Council sought a refund of a €33,000 grant after a statue of Ms O’Hara proved “not a good likeness” and could not be used.

Cork County Council has been contacted for comment.

The film star became a success in Hollywood in the 1940s and was a longtime friend of John Wayne, her co-star in The Quiet Man, which was shot in Mayo and Galway.

She was given a lifetime achievement award at the 2004 Iftas and in 2014 she received an honorary Oscar.

It described her as: “One of Hollywood's brightest stars, whose inspiring performances glowed with passion, warmth and strength.”