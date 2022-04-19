Almost €10m in state funding for Cork and Shannon airports

Almost €10m is to be allocated to Cork and Shannon airports to boost infrastructure after qualifying for regional funding for the first time due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two Munster airports were never eligible for funding under the Regional Airports Programme previously, with the likes of Kerry, Knock, and Donegal the focus of previous rounds.

Due to suppressed passenger numbers in 2020 and 2021 as a direct result of Covid-19, both airports have become eligible for funding under the programme in 2022, the Department of Transport said.

Cork Airport will receive over €5.4m, with Shannon in line for just under €4.35m.

'Sustainability' focus

The department said that there would be a "sustainability" focus to the funding, as well as safety and security measures being bolstered.

In addition to the €9.8m between Cork and Shannon, almost €6.6m is to be given to regional airports in Kerry, Knock, and Donegal.

Proposals for all the airports include solar PV farms, the replacement of airport vehicles with electric vehicles, and EV charging.

The replacement of airport lighting systems with LEDs and more energy-efficient lighting infrastructure is also included, the department said.

"A significant electrical substation project being supported at Cork Airport will also have a great environmental impact. This project will see to completion the runway remediation project, which commenced in 2021 with the airport’s runway overlay project," it added.

Environmental campaigners and scientists have previously criticised the lack of detail around how to reduce emissions in aviation, which are estimated to be around 2.5% globally in the years before the pandemic struck.

Aviation and shipping are notable exclusions from Ireland's targeted greenhouse gas reduction targets in its carbon budget cycles up to 2030.

Minister of state at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, said that the regional airport funding included major environmentally conscious projects, as well as remaining financially sustainable.

"A significant number of this year’s projects have a sustainability focus, facilitating the sustainable growth of the sector," she said.

Safety and security

However, safety and security was also paramount in the allocation of funding, she said.

"This capital funding will support a great number of safety- and security-related capital projects, ensuring that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas."