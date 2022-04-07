Health Committee urges minister to reverse Cork mental health facility closure

The HSE in Cork/Kerry has said it is not possible to renovate the 1970s single-storey building or bring it up to standard without completely demolishing it first.
Health Committee urges minister to reverse Cork mental health facility closure

The Owenacurra Centre in Midleton. File Picture

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 21:10
Sean Murray

The Oireachtas Health Committee has written to Junior Health Minister Mary Butler urging a u-turn on the closure of the Owenacurra mental health facility.

The closure of facility in Midleton, which offers residential care for people with significant mental health challenges, was announced last June.

The HSE in Cork/Kerry has said it is not possible to renovate the 1970s single-storey building or bring it up to standard without completely demolishing it first.

However, residents, their families, mental health experts and politicians have campaigned for the centre to remain open, saying they recognise the excellence of the service and its contribution to the East Cork community.

Questions have also been raised about the alternative for these residents and the money spent by the HSE on other facilities such as a proposed centre in Carrigaline. The HSE has spent €500,000 so far on upgrading Glenwood House in Carrigaline, for which it does not yet have planning permission.

In comparison, maintenance costs at Owenacurra over the last ten years have been less than half a million euro, and proposed refurbishment plans that were eventually shelved were valued at €145,000.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin
Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

In a statement, the Oireachtas Health Committee said it had a number of concerns regarding the proposed closure of Owenacurra and subsequent arrangements for facilities in Cork.

It said: “The Joint Committee on Health has written to Minister Butler to express dissatisfaction and concern that the Owenacurra Centre is to be closed. 

"The Committee has called on the Minister to reverse this decision as a matter of urgency as it is in contravention of the Sharing the Vision policy which seeks to locate mental health services within communities.

“Furthermore, the Committee believes that the evidence presented by the HSE to justify the closure has been unconvincing and raises concerns about the ad-hoc nature of the decision-making process relating to capital infrastructure of mental health facilities.” 

Local Green Party councillor Liam Quaide has campaigned for the retention of Owenacurra and welcomed this move from the committee.

He said: “The recommendation by the Oireachtas Health Committee to overturn the closure is very welcome, and could not be clearer. It's obviously in the interests of residents that they be relieved of this prolonged uncertainty, and that their right to live in their own community is safeguarded.

“The Owenacurra Centre is also vital for many other people in East Cork who need respite placement, and who currently have no local 24-hour staffed referral option."

Read More

Cardiac services review will be on Health Minister's desk 'in less than three weeks'

More in this section

Cork Airport launches summer schedule with new routes taking off in weeks Cork Airport launches summer schedule with new routes taking off in weeks
Cork barrister says inquests need radical overhaul to make them more humane for families Cork barrister says inquests need radical overhaul to make them more humane for families
Dogs due to be put down in Munster pound saved following public appeal  Dogs due to be put down in Munster pound saved following public appeal 
OIreachtasHealth#Mental HealthPlace: CorkPlace: MidletonPerson: Mary Butler
<p>Ukraine's ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, with Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher, front, and Derry Canty, the chairman of Cork City Council's International Relations Committee, and council CEO Ann Doherty. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Ukrainian ambassador told State will try not to house refugees in warehouses 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices