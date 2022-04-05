Cork scouts group waives fees for Ukrainian children to join

A Cork scout group has said it is waiving membership fees to allow Ukrainian children to join the group.

As part of the Lough Scouts annual Easter fundraiser, the scouts will be raising funds not only for their group but also for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Aoife Rigney, the 5th Cork scout group leader said: “Each year, the Lough Scouts pick a piece of work that urgently needs to be done in our hall and we run our Easter Family Fun day to try and raise the money to complete these jobs. However, this year when we spoke to our youth members about what was going on in Ukraine, they were keen to do something to help.

"It's our first year back fundraising since Covid and we really have to raise the money to help keep our doors open.

“This year, we’re splitting the funds raised at Easter Family Fun Day between ourselves towards the purchase of a second-hand bus to help get us on the road after Covid and the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.”

Ms Rigney said she is extremely proud of volunteers and youth members for “getting stuck in and creating something fun while also helping a really serious and heart-breaking crisis.”

As well as raising money for the crisis, she has said their doors are open to any Ukrainian families who have recently moved to Cork and would like to make new friends and have some fun, despite the difficult circumstances they find themselves in.

“To make this even easier for parents, we’re waiving the registration fee and any associated membership fees for these children to make scouting accessible, easy, and welcoming. We look forward to meeting new members at the fun day and having them part of our group in the future,” she said.

"No child should miss out because of the money."

The Lough Scouts Easter Family Fun Day will take place this weekend at the Lough Scouts hall on Saturday, April 9, from 2-6pm and Sunday, April 10, from 10am-2pm.