Fundraiser for children of Cork woman who died in Galtee climb

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support the young children of a Cork woman who died in the Galtee Mountains in Tipperary on Saturday.

Cora O’Grady from Mitchelstown became ill on the Galtymore mountain on Saturday while taking part in the Climb with Charlie nationwide fundraising campaign. She had been taking part with her children Luke and Lilly and was ascending when she suddenly became ill.

Now, as her family prepare to lay her to rest in the coming days, Ms OGrady’s friends Caroline Murphy and Ailish Buie have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help her children, aged 11 and eight, in the years ahead.

Ms Murphy said: “Cora was very well known in Mitchelstown and had a huge personality. She was a beautiful woman, a beautiful friend and a caring mother.”

Family and friends will gather in the Chapel of Rest in Mitchelstown on Wednesday, from 5pm to 7pm, where she will lie in repose.

Her funeral cortege will travel from the Chapel of Rest on Friday morning to travel to the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin in Mitchelstown for 12 noon Mass. She will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Following her death, Charlie Bird offered his condolences to her family on Monday.

I want to offer my condolences this morning to the family and friends of Cora O Grady from Mitchelstown in County Cork.

Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) April 4, 2022

The former RTÉ correspondent was diagnosed last year with motor neurone disease and embarked on a climb of Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Several other walks were organised in conjunction with the fundraiser throughout the country as well as in the US, South Africa and other parts of Europe. More than €2m has been raised through the fundraisers.

The fund can be accessed by searching for “For Luke and Lilly” on gofundme.com.