Three Waterford men admit to stealing and cashing thousands of euro worth of cheques

Three men in West Waterford have pleaded guilty to taking part in a scheme that saw the cashing of cheques worth thousands of euro owned by the father of one of the group.

The men are charged with offences related to money laundering as well as theft and fraud.

Appearing at Waterford Circuit Criminal Court, Patrick Hogan, age 30, Knocklara House, Cappoquin, pleaded to the offences regarding his father Maurice Hogan's cheques.

His pleas are for four counts of using a false instrument under section 26 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act on dates in 2016, which refers to a person who uses an instrument which they know or believe to be a false instrument, with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine.

He also pleaded guilty to four offences under section 4 of the same act, where a person is guilty of theft if they dishonestly appropriate property without the consent of its owner.

Patrick Hogan's co-accused are Peter Cummins, age 55, of Cul Rua, Aglish, Co. Waterford. He pleaded guilty to breaking section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010, which refers to the converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using the property - in this case Mr Hogan's cheques - which Mr Cummins is alleged to have known were the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Also charged under the same act is Peter Allen, age 27, who lives between Barrack Street in Cappoquin and the Mills, Lismore.

State prosecuting barrister, Conor O'Doherty, said the overall case involves the theft of a number of cheques and a fourth person involved in the scheme has also pleaded guilty to the crime. The court heard some of the cheques were worth over €4,000 with one cheque used worth €4,900.

Bail

Judge Eugene O'Kelly remanded each man on bail and directed them to sign on weekly with their local Garda stations ahead of sentencing. Probation and Welfare Service reports were directed for each. None of the men is to make contact with Maurice Hogan, he ordered.

Andrew Roberts, defence counsel for Mr Cummins, the oldest accused, said his client is known to gardaí and requested that, since he lives in a rural area and does not drive, he could sign on once weekly with gardaí in Lismore as opposed to twice weekly in Dungarvan.

This was granted by Judge O'Kelly who adjourned the cases to April 26, where a date will be set for sentencing.