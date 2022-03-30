Eleventh-hour solution in Dursey cable car dispute

Fears had been raised that the island would be cut off after its famous cable car was closed by Cork County Council because major repair work is needed due to repeated storm damage.
The Dursey Island cable care on the Beara peninsula in West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 15:26
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

An eleventh-hour solution to the long-running dispute over the connection of Dursey Island to the mainland has been found.

A replacement ferry service had not been put in place ahead of the closure of the cable car tomorrow. It is estimated that this service would cost around €240,000 for the 240 days. It is understood that Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has stepped into the standoff, with funding set to be given by the department to Cork County Council, which will then procure the ferry service.

Ferry solution

The ferry service will operate seven days a week, ensuring access to the island for the two permanent residents of the island and the eight farms on the island which are home to around 50 cattle and up to 700 sheep, as well as tourists going into the summer months.

On March 23, Ms Humphreys confirmed that she had written to Cork County Council “within the last week” inviting them to make proposals for transport solutions for Dursey.

In the Dáil on Tuesday, Ms Humphreys told local TD Michael Collins “that it is Cork County Council that has taken away this cable car, not me”.

Government sources said that they felt the situation could have been avoided, but said that ensuring connectivity to the island was important.

