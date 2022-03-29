Last-ditch attempt to stop Dursey Island from being cut off 

The Mayor of County Cork is seeking an urgent face-to-face meeting with Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys to get her department to pay for a ferry service to Dursey Island before it is cut off when its cable car closes on Friday.

Council officials estimate it will cost around €240,000 to operate the ferry for the 240 days needed to repair the cable car.

Cork County Council wrote to Ms Humphreys twice in February seeking such a service because major repair work is needed on the country’s only cable car due, to repeated storm damage. It was opened in 1969 by then Taoiseach Jack Lynch because crossing Dursey Sound by boat can be treacherous.

However, Mayor of County Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, said she'd only received a reply on March 21 and it didn’t include an offer to introduce a temporary ferry service while the cable car is closed.

Livestock concerns

A number of farmers who live on the mainland are concerned for their livestock on the island. Islanders, B&B operators there and holiday homeowners will be seriously impacted by the closure.

Ms Coughlan said the fact nothing has been done by Ms Humphrey’s department “is causing immense disquiet” and “farmers are very aggrieved their access to the island will be closed.”

She said the time for sending emails to Ms Humphreys and officials from the Department of Rural and Community Development had gone.

“I’m disappointed there has not been more of an effort from the department to offer more assistance. I'm seeking a face-to-face meeting with Ms Humphreys,” Ms Coughlan said.

“Six weeks ago, we tried starting to engage (with Ms Humphreys) and her response only came a couple of days ago. It’s hugely important we get face-to-face engagement,” Fianna Fáil councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy said.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley said if the council was opening the cable car Ms Humphreys “would be fast enough to come down and cut the tape.”

The minister should be asked to come and meet the islanders.

Social Democrats councillor Ross O’Connell said time is running and the issue “needs to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.”

Independent councillor Paul Hayes said there appeared to be a huge breakdown between the local authority and the department.

“It’s very frustrating and leaves a lot to be desired,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said the council can only do so much and “the ball is in the minister’s court.”