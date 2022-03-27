Man arrested for public order offences at Mercy hospital released

A video of the incident appears to show a group of people in a physical altercation with hospital personnel outside the entrance to the MUH
Man arrested for public order offences at Mercy hospital released

A video of the incident appears to show a group of people in a physical altercation with hospital personnel outside the entrance to the MUH. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 19:10
Eoin English and Ellen O'Regan

A man in his 30s was arrested last night in Cork for public order offences, following an incident outside the entrance of the Mercy University Hospital.

The man has since been released without charge, and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) confirmed that it is also investigating the incident which occurred at its entrance on Henry St just before midnight on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident was captured on a mobile phone.

It shows a group of three men - one in a baseball cap and two wearing hoodies - squaring up to three members of the hospital’s security team on the steps outside the hospital’s main door.

At least two of the men verbally and physically assault the security men.

Two of the men throw a number of punches at the security staff who retreat inside the hospital porch.

However the three step into the porch and continued the assault, throwing punches and kicking glass doors.

A hospital porter in scrubs arrives on the scene and drags two of the man clear of the door before he himself retreats inside the hospital.

However the gang resumes its assault on the porch before a woman arrives on the scene and joins in on the attack.

She joins the men as they continue kicking the hospital door.

While some of the security staff were punched, it understood that none sought medical assistance.

It is also understood that some property damage was caused including the smashing of a glass door.

The entire incident lasts about 90 seconds before the gang leaves the scene on foot..

A spokesman for MUH said Gardaí were called and Assisted in the management of the incident. He said the circumstances surrounding the incident and of the subject of an internal hospital investigation.

A man in his early 30s was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a public order offence and was subsequently released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP in due course.

More in this section

Man in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork City Man in critical condition following aggravated burglary in Cork City
Garda stock Man injured after 'serious' crash in Cork City
Seriously ill Ukrainian girl airlifted by Air Corps to Cork for treatment Seriously ill Ukrainian girl airlifted by Air Corps to Cork for treatment
<p>Gardaí at the house in Carrigaline, Co Cork, where Shane Murphy's body was found. Shane's 75-year-old father, Weeshie Murphy, was seriously injured in the attack. Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision</p>

Gardaí continue to investigate stabbing of 'super guy' Shane Murphy and hammer attack in Cork City

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 4
  • 5
  • 27
  • 36
  • 45
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices