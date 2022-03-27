Man arrested for public order offences at Mercy hospital released

A man in his 30s was arrested last night in Cork for public order offences, following an incident outside the entrance of the Mercy University Hospital.

The man has since been released without charge, and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

The Mercy University Hospital (MUH) confirmed that it is also investigating the incident which occurred at its entrance on Henry St just before midnight on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident was captured on a mobile phone.

It shows a group of three men - one in a baseball cap and two wearing hoodies - squaring up to three members of the hospital’s security team on the steps outside the hospital’s main door.

At least two of the men verbally and physically assault the security men.

Two of the men throw a number of punches at the security staff who retreat inside the hospital porch.

However the three step into the porch and continued the assault, throwing punches and kicking glass doors.

A hospital porter in scrubs arrives on the scene and drags two of the man clear of the door before he himself retreats inside the hospital.

However the gang resumes its assault on the porch before a woman arrives on the scene and joins in on the attack.

She joins the men as they continue kicking the hospital door.

While some of the security staff were punched, it understood that none sought medical assistance.

It is also understood that some property damage was caused including the smashing of a glass door.

The entire incident lasts about 90 seconds before the gang leaves the scene on foot..

A spokesman for MUH said Gardaí were called and Assisted in the management of the incident. He said the circumstances surrounding the incident and of the subject of an internal hospital investigation.

A man in his early 30s was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a public order offence and was subsequently released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP in due course.