Popular Cork beaches may be left without toilets and bins this summer

The issue could affect areas like Roberts Cove, Nohoval Cove, Rocky Bay, Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Church Bay and Crosshaven village
Last year, as the Covid-19 restrictions eased, the county council was able to bring in portaloos and bins to beaches because it got government grant-aid for such facilities. File photo: Larry Cummins

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 05:29
Sean O’Riordan

Temporary toilets and bins may not be available at a number of popular beaches in South Cork this summer because the cash-strapped local municipal district council has no money for them.

Last year, as the Covid-19 restrictions eased, the county council was able to bring in portaloos and bins because it got government grant-aid for such facilities. However, that financial support has come to an end since all restrictions were eased.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council by Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley.

Ms Buckley asked officials for confirmation that they would provide toilets again this summer and ‘large green bins’ for the many people likely to visit areas like Roberts Cove, Nohoval Cove, Rocky Bay, Fountainstown, Myrtleville, Church Bay and Crosshaven village, where she lives.

Carol Conway, the council’s senior staff officer in charge of such operations, said the arrangements put in place last year were part-funded from central government grants.

“These are not available this year and therefore the level of funding available is significantly reduced this year. The council is, however, committed to providing the best possible level of service based on available resources and is currently making arrangements to provide an appropriate level of service in terms of public convenience, cleaning schedules, portaloos etc,” she said.

Ms Buckley said she was “surprised at the response” given that the facilities put in place last year were very welcome at these locations.

“I think local residents are assuming the bins and toilets will be back in situ in the summer. I hope we can find funding for them from somewhere else,” Ms Buckley pleaded.

