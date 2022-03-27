Row over who is responsible for removal of rotting wreck in Crosshaven

A dispute has broken out about who has the responsibility to remove a rotting wreck in what is one of the country’s premier leisure harbours.

The carcass of the boat has lain for many years in Crosshaven and is preventing activities in that part of the popular marina.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley, who lives in the picturesque coastal village, said the wreck of the old fishing boat had been left adjacent to Hugh Coveney Pier for at least 15 years and it was an eyesore spoiling the views.

“This area was a great amenity for local fishing boats and day boaters to use. For the last 15-plus years it has been closed off to anyone wanting to use this area and the boat is now rotting,” Ms Buckley said.

She asked council officials attending a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council - which administers the general Crosshaven area - to remove the wreck as soon as possible.

However, council officials who provided her with an aerial photograph of the position of the wreck, maintained it is located below the high-water mark.

In a statement, they said: "In that sense, it is outside the functional area of the council. Furthermore, as Cork County Council is not the Port Authority for this area, I would suggest that this is a matter for the Port of Cork Company and you should refer it back to them with the relevant legislation : [Merchant Shipping (Salvage and Wreck) Act 1996, S. 52 (1)].’

They said that it should also be referred to the Receiver of Wrecks (Revenue) (S.44 of the above Act), but it was still their understanding that the responsibility falls to the Port of Cork.

The statement was signed by Julian Renault, from the council’ Municipal District Operations & Rural Development department responsible for harbours.

Ms Buckley said she had contacted the Port of Cork before tabling the motion to the municipal district council meeting and was told categorically that removing the wreck is a matter for the local authority.

She said she had sent the council’s response given to her back to the Port of Cork and would await a reply.

Carrigaline Municipal District Council chairwoman, Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton, asked Ms Buckley to update her colleagues as soon as she received an update from the Port of Cork.