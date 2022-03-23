'They were just so overwhelmed by everything': Cork volunteers set up free shop for Ukrainian refugees

Families who have fled Ukraine are able to purchase whatever they need in a special ‘shop’ set up by volunteers in Cork.

Everything in the shop is free, and it has been set up for anybody who has just arrived from Ukraine, many of whom have left with little more than the clothes on their back.

The shop is being run and organised by volunteers Valerie Kirby and Kate Durrant at Blarney GAA Club.

Kate said that one family walked in and then burst into tears.

“They were just so overwhelmed by everything — what they had just come from and what generosity and warmth they are now feeling being welcomed to Ireland,” she said.

Some of the people who are coming are very affected, understandably, by what they have been through.

“We can’t do much except watch the news and see what is going on. This shop is our community’s way of helping.”

It is all part of the newly formed volunteer venture, Safe Harbour For Ukraine (SHFU).

Set up by, among others, Limerick car dealer Rory Dennehy, it initially set out to deliver aid to Ukraine and then to bring back refugees to Ireland.

Its GoFundMe page has — as of 3pm on Wednesday — raised €84,074 of a €100,000 goal.

The first of what may end up being more coaches run by SHFU brought back 33 Ukrainian refugees who arrived in Cork City on Monday afternoon for the start of a new life away from the war-torn country.

Diana Petrovsky, 5, looks out on new surroundings as she arrived at the Kingsley Hotel, Cork with her brother, mother and grandparents from Ukraine. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The 23 women and 10 children were forced to flee their homes.

They were picked up from the Ukraine border by Mr Dennehy and his fellow volunteers and driven from the Polish border in a Cronin's Coaches coach through Germany, Belgium, and France, before taking a ferry from Cherbourg to Rosslare, Co Wexford.

They then arrived for a two-night stay at the Kingsley Hotel in Sunday’s Well, Cork City, on Monday.

Laura Wojnar, Siobhan and Finn Donnelly as refugees arrived at the Kingsley Hotel, Cork, from Ukraine. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

They have now since started to arrive in the homes of people who will be hosting them.

“We put out a call to the people of Blarney for all manner of things,” said Kate. “And the response was just brilliant.

We’ve just about everything the refugees will want, including pyjamas, booster seats, school bags, clothes in all shapes and sizes, toys, and we’ve even had a range of cosmetics donated.

“Local children have also written little welcome notes for the refugees.”

The refugees include a woman and her son who walked across the Polish border from Ukraine last Saturday at 1am, not knowing anybody.

Natalia Katser, 36, and six-year-old Illia, were dropped off at the border by husband, Ihor, before he went back to help defend their home city of Vinnytsia, which is about 260km south of the capital Kyiv.

It has been repeatedly shelled, with its airport destroyed by long-range cruise missiles in the first week of March, followed by the recent attack on the city’s TV tower.

She also left behind both her parents — her mother Nadia, who is unwell and has heart disease, and her father Leonid.

Since March 6, international travellers to Ireland are no longer required to show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative PCR test upon arrival.

However, a spokesperson for the department said: "HSE public health doctors/teams are working closely with Immigration and IPAS to do risk assessments in relation to Covid and other health issues including infectious diseases."