Kerry breeder's dead pony turns up alive 3000 kilometres away

A Connemara pony breeder from Kerry who had been told one of his animals had been sent to a slaughterhouse to be disposed of was shocked to discover the pony was actually alive when it turned up nearly 3,000 kilometres away in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Noel Lane from Brosna admits he is delighted the pony, Brosna Cheeky Bobby, avoided a trip to the great pony races in the sky but feels let down by both the Gardaí and the Department of Agriculture here.

The saga began in 2018 when Noel sent Bobby to a trainer in the Midlands to be prepared for an upcoming sale in Clifden, Co. Galway. Noel recalled: "A while later the guy who took him then told me he hadn’t done enough work with Bobby to get him sold, which I could accept.

Brosna Cheeky Bobby before his 3,000km journey.

"I heard no more for weeks and weeks and any time I rang the guy he didn’t answer so eventually I drove to his yard to find out what was going on and he sat me down to a cup of tea and told me that Bobby was too dangerous to be tamed, that nobody could ride him and that he had broken out and taken off down the road a few times.

"He then said that he thought it was in everyone’s best interest that he sent Bobby to a factory to be disposed of, but as I actually owned the pony that hadn’t been his decision to make.

"I had my suspicions at that stage because when I had Bobby he was not like at that at all so I decided I would keep an eye out and see if Bobby turned up at any sales or shows, and in the meantime, I asked for proof he had been disposed of but none was forthcoming.

"If an animal is disposed of there has to be a paper trail from the factory or knackery. I contacted the Department of Agriculture at that stage but they let me down, the guy who initiated the investigation retired before it was finished and nobody else took it over, it was just let fade away.

The next thing, didn’t I google Bobby’s name one day, and there he was for sale from a couple near Stockholm.

A lady and her daughter had bought him from another Swedish woman who had in fairness to her assumed she had purchased him legitimately from Ireland.

"Now as Bobby was still alive a theft had occurred so naturally, I reported it to the Gardaí. I know that the company who transported him to Sweden provided paperwork to establish who paid them too, so but ultimately when a file was sent to the DPP they decided there wasn’t enough to prosecute.

"I wouldn’t necessarily agree with that decision.

"I don’t know where I go from here what I do know is I am out of pocket by maybe 10 grand. When he was sold, Bobby was worth maybe €2500 but with the show experience he has gained since he would be valued at four times that.

"I’m glad I found him though because I would always have been wondering what had happened him, at least now I know."