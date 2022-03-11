Iconic Cork City cross falls from church during high winds 

The cross missing from the Church of the Ascension. Picture: Tony Fitzgerald/Twitter

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 09:19
Steve Neville

The cross at the Church of the Ascension on the northside of Cork City has fallen overnight.

Locals had been making attempts to secure the landmark after it was damaged during Storm Franklin.

Last month, people in the community had noticed the cross was beginning to tilt.

Local councillor Tony Fitzgerald, who hailed the cross as an iconic landmark of the city, confirmed that the cross had fallen.

The cross fell in what Mr Fitzgerald called on another blow to the parishioners.

"Thank God there was nobody in the church grounds and nobody was injured," he added.

Repairs to the roof had recently been completed but the fall of the cross has caused more damage to a section of the roof.

The cross, which is 15ft tall, has been in place since the early 1960s. It looks down on Cork city centre and its light is visible from most parts of the city come dark.

The cross on the Church of the Ascension, Gurranbraher last month. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The cross on the Church of the Ascension, Gurranbraher last month. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

