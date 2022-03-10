Billionaire Oleg Deripaska, owner of Aughinish Alumina in Limerick, hit with sanctions 

The Aughinish Alumina Refinery on the Shannon Estuary near Foynes Co Limerick.

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 10:57
Maeve Lee and PA

The UK has announced sanctions against seven Oligarchs including Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

Oleg Deripaska, an industrialist who has had close links with the British political establishment, is among those hit, along with five others in the updated sanctions list from the British government.

The Aughinish alumina plant in Limerick is owned by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska through his company Rusal.

The facility which includes a port is based on the Co Limerick shore is owned by Rusal, a Russian mining-to-manufacturing global conglomerate producing the compound aluminium, as well as aluminium, and other products.

When the West became to impose sanctions on Russia, Rusal Aughinish and the people working there were hoping that they would not be the victims of sanctions.

Rusal employs more than 450 people at Aughinish, which is Europe’s biggest alumina producer, and was responsible for up to a quarter of Rusal’s alumina production last year.

It has faced the fallout of sanctions on its Russian owners over in the past.

Announcing the list of sanctions, UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Twitter: "Our priority is to hold those who have enabled the Putin regime to account."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine.

"Today's sanctions are the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has also been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin.

Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Mr Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday.

The UK government document says he has had a “close relationship for decades” with the Russian President.

“This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the Government of Russia,” it says.

More to follow...

Aughinish hoping to avoid being unintended victim of sanctions on Russia 

